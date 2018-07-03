Community Rallies Behind 12-Year-Old Boy After Neighbors Call Cops on Him for Mowing Their Grass

A 12-year-old Ohio boy’s lawn mowing gig was interrupted last week when the police were called after the middle-schooler mowed a part of a neighbor’s yard. The call sparked outrage among social media users everywhere — now, the boy’s lawn service is taking off.

Lucille Holt says she saw Reggie Fields and a few of his relatives pushing lawn care equipment outside a local store, according to the Washington Post. So, she hired the crew to mow the lawn at her Maple Heights home on June 23. She praised the children as she captured video footage of them doing the job.

“All young people ain’t out here doing wrong. [Reggie] look like he struggling a little bit, but he doing his thing,” Holt is heard saying in the video. “I’m so lovin’ it. Support our babies. Four of our young people. This what I’m talkin’ about!”

Go Fund Me

However, Holt’s happy tune soon changed when she saw the police arrive at her home. Her neighbors, who are white, had called the police to report that the young boy had cut a portion of grass that fell on their property line.

“They called the police to tell the police that the kids was cutting their grass!” Holt is heard saying in a follow-up video, in which a patrol car is shown parked on the opposite side of the street. “Who does that? Who does that?”

Holt told The New York Times that the incident was “racially motivated.”

“If they would have been four white children, the police would not have been called,” she told the publication, adding that she had had issues with the neighbors since she began renting the home in October. “I did not know I was getting the neighbors from hell.”

12-year-old Reggie Fields, who named his business Mr. Reggie's Lawn Cutting Service with help from a cousin, and a few of his relatives were cutting Lucille Holt-Colden's grass last week in Maple Heights when her neighbor dialed 911. Now, Reggie's business is booming. pic.twitter.com/yKphnIeKNf — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 1, 2018

Fields say he was afraid he’d be punished, and thought it best to walk away.

“I was nervous,” he told Cleveland.com. “I thought they were going to tell me I was in trouble. I just walked away to another lady’s house and cut their grass. I just walked away and acted like nothing was going on and back in my own world.”

Linda Krakora told the Times that she did have her husband call the police, but said the call was not racially motivated.

“The police were not called on the young boy — the police were called on the garbage I have next door,” Krakora said, referring to Holt. “We called the police to ask the woman to have the kids stop mowing on our property because we can’t talk to her.”

Maple Heights police told the Times that no action was taken in the matter.

Since being posted on Facebook, the pair of videos have amassed more than 630,000 views total. As the incident garnered international attention, Holt sent up a GoFundMe page for Fields’ business, Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service. The page has raised more than $45,000.

Since the incident, Fields’ lawn mowing business has been booming. He told the Times that he has gotten up to 20 calls a week to mow lawns — up from about five. Fields’ mother, Brandy Fields, spoke highly of her son to the Times, saying the boy is outgoing and comes from a family of business owners.

“Everybody who knows Reggie loves Reggie,” she told the publication. “I raise my kids to respect adults.”