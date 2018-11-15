Watch These Refugee Children from East Africa See Snow for the Very First Time

The weather outside is not so frightful to a pair of refugee children.

A video posted on Twitter by a woman named Rebecca Davies last week, shows a brother and sister in Toronto, Ontario, wearing long winter coats and squealing with joy as they danced around a small backyard. The kids attempted briefly to catch the snow in their hands and then kicked a mini soccer ball around as the flakes coated the tops of their heads and arms.

According to CNN, the family of five — a mother and four children — from Eritrea, located in East Africa, is staying in Canada after escaping the country’s repressive regime.

All the kids are less than 8 years old. Before arriving in Canada thanks to donations through the Ripple Refugee Project, they were living at a refugee camp in Sudan after fleeing their home country.

The sweet clip, posted on Sunday, has already been liked and shared tens of thousands of times — including by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Amazing – now convince them that shoveling is fun and you’re all set. Thank you for everything you do, Rebecca,” the 46-year-old politician wrote.