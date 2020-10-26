25 Reasons for Hope in America in 2020

When Lane Unhjem was hospitalized in September after suffering a heart attack on his farm near Crosby, N.D., roughly 60 of his neighbors banded together to harvest his crops—1,000 acres’ worth of wheat and canola—ensuring that Unhjem’s family avoided a crippling financial loss. Wrote neighbor Don Anderson in a Facebook post: “What a great sense of pride we can all have knowing that when we face something like this, we’re not alone.”