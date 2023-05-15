Can You Find Him? Real-Life Where's Waldo Has Fun Standing Out in a Crowd

Andrew Pick has made a side job out of photobombing dressed as the iconic children's book character

By Wendy Grossman Kantor
Published on May 15, 2023 05:50 PM
Andrew Pick from Vancouver, B.C. A Real Life Where’s Waldoandrew pick plays find waldo in his travel photos 2022-2023
Andrew Pick dressed as Where's Waldo. Photo: courtesy andrew pick

Andrew Pick has turned Instagram into a real-life Where's Waldo? book.

Pick, 39, dresses in the iconic red-and-white striped shirt and hat and poses in crowded places from the Vancouver Marathon to the Lincoln Memorial.

Pick first found his love of photobombing when he was a college student studying at Philadelphia University. On the weekends, he and his friends would travel to New York City and photobomb tourists' pictures.

When he moved to Germany for work in 2012, he decided to kick his hobby up a notch, so he bought a Waldo costume and started photobombing strangers at tourist-heavy spots. Then he would go home and scroll through Instagram hoping that he would find himself tagged.

"I thought it would be really funny," he says. "There's no blending in or hiding in the back of people's photos."

Andrew Pick from Vancouver, B.C. washington DC A Real Life Where’s Waldoandrew pick Plays find Waldo 2022-2023
Pick at the Lincoln Memorial. Faye Wu

Eventually, he started his own page (and started asking friends or coworkers to snap photos for him) which he posts on Instagram @waldopic.

"People just get a smile on their face and turn to somebody and say, 'I just found Waldo!' " he says. "I can see them all cracking up."

Now based in Vancouver, Canada, Pick is a design engineer. Whenever he travels to a new place, he takes his Waldo outfit with him. From visiting Mayan Ruins in Tulum, Mexico, to throwing fish at Seattle's Pike Place Market, he's easy to spot.

Andrew Pick from Vancouver, B.C. Eastside 10K, 2022 Canada A Real Life Where’s Waldoandrew pick Plays find Waldo 2022-2023
Andrew Pick in the 2022 Eastside 10K. Rob Shaer

"It's just funny to take it out of context and make it into a game," Pick says. "People get very excited."

He was particularly excited when he saw himself in the advertisement for the Vancouver Marathon the next year.

"I was like, 'Wait a second, I definitely see Waldo!' "

