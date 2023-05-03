Real-Life 'Top Gun' Pilots Welcome 'Supersonic' Baby: 'We Are Thankful,' Says New Dad (Exclusive)

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lauren Olme and husband Maj. Mark Olme welcomed baby Oakley on April 12, PEOPLE can exclusively share

By
and
Johnny Dodd
Johnny Dodd
Johnny Dodd

Johnny Dodd is a senior writer at PEOPLE, who focuses on human interest, crime and sports stories.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 11:19 AM
Top Gun Real Life Love
Majors Mark and Lauren Olme. Photo: Senior Airman Leon Redfern/ U.S. Air Force

Two real-life "Top Gun" pilots are now parents!

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lauren Olme and her husband Maj. Mark Olme welcomed baby Oakley Olme into the world on April 12, PEOPLE can exclusively share.

"We are thankful to be home and learning this new world of parenting together," Mark wrote in a social media post announcing the happy news.

Lauren and Mark previously spoke to PEOPLE about flying in formation together during the pregnancy, which Lauren said she will "never forget."

The Olmeses are both graduates of the Air Force's version of Top Gun, known as the U.S. Air Force Weapons School. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, met as sophomores at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Top Gun Real Life Love
Majors Mark and Lauren Olme. Senior Airman Leon Redfern/ U.S. Air Force

Lauren, 33, found out she was pregnant last August. Doctors later determined that the risks of flying while pregnant were relatively low, so she kept flying as long as she could.

"Our big concerns were the fumes, how loud it is inside the cockpit and the risk of ejection," Mark previously told PEOPLE.

Top Gun Real Life Love
Majors Mark and Lauren Olme. Courtesy Lauren and Mark Olme

After a rough first trimester, Lauren returned to the cockpit during her second trimester. She said her skills came rushing back as soon as she got in the cockpit.

Do you have a sweet story the world needs to know? Send the details to love@people.com for a chance to be featured in Real-Life Love, People.com's series dedicated to sharing extraordinary connections and heartfelt gestures.

Last November, Lauren created a new memory as she flew alongside her husband while carrying baby Oakley to term.

Top Gun Real Life Love
Majors Mark and Lauren Olme. Senior Airman Leon Redfern/ U.S. Air Force

"Going super-sonic together while I carried our child is something I'll never forget," she previously told PEOPLE.

"Looking over and knowing that I'm following my wife and baby around in that other airplane beside me was just . . . awesome," Mark added. "I was so proud of her."

Related Articles
Top Gun Real Life Love
Real-Life 'Top Gun' Pilots Are Married and Pregnant — and the Baby-to-Be Has Flown at Supersonic Speed!
Emily DiDonato
Emily DiDonato and Husband Kyle Peterson Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Oliver: 'Born as Perfect as Could Be'
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Meet the Real-Life Partners of the 'Yellowstone' Cast
Jody Waters, Eric Talley, Rikki Olds
A Loving Grandmother, a Hero Officer, an 'Angel': Remembering the Boulder Supermarket Victims, 2 Years Later
Top row, L-R: Scott Walton, Ryan Watson Bottom row, L-R: Ed Pricola, Terri and Mark Rand
Officials Say Plane Broke Apart Before Crash that Killed 5, Including New Dad of 1-Month-Old Baby
Ukrainian Refugee Marries Kentucky Man She Met Online Two Years Ago: 'It Was Fate'
'It Was Fate,' Says Ukrainian Woman Who Found Love in Kentucky After War 'Changed All of My Plans'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqwITLZL4qr/. Bartise Bowden/Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sanela Diana Jenkins attends Elton John AIDS Foundation 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Presenting Sponsor Neuro Brands, LLC on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC)
Pregnant 'RHOBH' Alum Diana Jenkins Shares Ultrasound of Baby Girl, Will Fly to London for Birth
MaryAlice gave birth to Patrick Colby Parks Kimmel on, Saturday, February 25th
ABC News White House Correspondent MaryAlice Parks and Husband Welcome Baby Boy: 'Total Whirlwind'
Sadie Robertson, christian huff
Sadie Robertson Says She's 'Less Shallow' During Second Pregnancy: 'I'm Creating Life Inside of Me'
The Ultimatum's April Marie Is Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Cody Cooper
'The Ultimatum' 's April Marie Melohn Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend Cody Cooper
People May Special Cover
Exclusive: Tom Cruise Talks Making 'Top Gun: Maverick' in a New PEOPLE Special Edition
Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins at the 2019 American Music Awards arrivals at Microsoft Theater
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' Relationship Timeline
adam levine https://www.instagram.com/p/Coyn80otU71/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram
Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo with Adam Levine Since Welcoming Their Third Baby Together
Melissa Egan pregnant
'The Young and the Restless' Star Melissa Claire Egan and Husband Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Grateful'
Mike "The Situation" and Lauren Sorrentino
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino's Relationship Timeline