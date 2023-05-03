Real-Life 'Top Gun' Pilots Welcome 'Supersonic' Baby: 'We Are Thankful,' Says New Dad (Exclusive)

Two real-life "Top Gun" pilots are now parents!

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lauren Olme and her husband Maj. Mark Olme welcomed baby Oakley Olme into the world on April 12, PEOPLE can exclusively share.

"We are thankful to be home and learning this new world of parenting together," Mark wrote in a social media post announcing the happy news.

Lauren and Mark previously spoke to PEOPLE about flying in formation together during the pregnancy, which Lauren said she will "never forget."

The Olmeses are both graduates of the Air Force's version of Top Gun, known as the U.S. Air Force Weapons School. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, met as sophomores at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Majors Mark and Lauren Olme. Senior Airman Leon Redfern/ U.S. Air Force

Lauren, 33, found out she was pregnant last August. Doctors later determined that the risks of flying while pregnant were relatively low, so she kept flying as long as she could.

"Our big concerns were the fumes, how loud it is inside the cockpit and the risk of ejection," Mark previously told PEOPLE.

Majors Mark and Lauren Olme. Courtesy Lauren and Mark Olme

After a rough first trimester, Lauren returned to the cockpit during her second trimester. She said her skills came rushing back as soon as she got in the cockpit.

Last November, Lauren created a new memory as she flew alongside her husband while carrying baby Oakley to term.

Majors Mark and Lauren Olme. Senior Airman Leon Redfern/ U.S. Air Force

"Going super-sonic together while I carried our child is something I'll never forget," she previously told PEOPLE.

"Looking over and knowing that I'm following my wife and baby around in that other airplane beside me was just . . . awesome," Mark added. "I was so proud of her."