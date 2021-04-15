Real-Life Professor Snape Leading Study on Alternating COVID Vaccines at Oxford

Harry Potter fans got the name "Snape" trending this week after an update was released about Dr. Matthew Snape's study at the University of Oxford

An Oxford professor leading a study on COVID-19 vaccinations found himself trending online this week when Twitter users realized he shares a surname with a beloved fictional character.

Dr. Matthew Snape, an associate professor of pediatrics and vaccinology, has the same last name as Harry Potter's Professor Severus Snape. The Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardy potions master was portrayed in the franchise's films by the late Alan Rickman.

Snape's study — which explores the possibility of alternating vaccines between first and second doses — on Tuesday expanded to include the Moderna and Novavax vaccines in addition to Pfizer and AstraZeneca, the U.K.'s Evening Standard reported Wednesday.

The update on the study highlighted the coincidence between the real and fictional professors' monikers, prompting jokes on Twitter and causing "Snape" to trend on Wednesday, NBC News reported.

The University of Oxford noticed the Harry Potter-themed hubbub and tweeted a GIF of the fictional Snape from the movies.

"It seems that our Professor Snape is trending... We'd like to confirm our Snape is NOT a 'Dark Arts' professor," the university tweeted. "He mostly works in paediatrics and vaccinology, and on the #OxfordVaccine. He's also a lot friendlier."

The comparison isn't lost on Oxford's Snape, who told the Evening Standard: "As a pediatrician with a famous namesake I do get lots of comments — most memorably 'I thought you were dead!' " (The fictional Snape dies in the final Harry Potter book).

According to a February Oxford press release, Snape's study evaluates "the feasibility of using a different vaccine for the initial 'prime' vaccination to the follow-up 'booster' vaccination. This will help policy-makers explore whether this could be a viable route to increase the flexibility of vaccination programmes."

"If we do show that these vaccines can be used interchangeably in the same schedule this will greatly increase the flexibility of vaccine delivery, and could provide clues as to how to increase the breadth of protection against new virus strains," Snape said at the time.

The real-life Snape appeared on 60 Minutes Australia in February to speak about the study and about eventually vaccinating children as well as adults. Snape said at the time that because children do not get as sick from COVID-19 as adults, the "main role of immunizing children would be to try and limit the spread through the community."

Snape's study is now recruiting volunteers of adults older than 50 who have received their first dose of the vaccine in the past 8 to 12 weeks to participate. For their second dose, the participants will be randomly selected to receive the same one as their first or a different vaccine so that scientists can study the differences in immune responses.

"If we can show that these mixed schedules generate an immune response that is as good as the standard schedules, and without a significant increase in the vaccine reactions, this will potentially allow more people to complete their COVID-19 immunization course more rapidly," Snape said in a press release Wednesday.

"This would also create resilience within the system in the event of a shortfall in availability of any of the vaccines in use."