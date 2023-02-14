5 Real-Life Love Stories That Will Warm Your Heart This Valentine's Day

Meet a husband who surprised his wife after losing his memory, a pair whose engagement went viral thanks to Adele and more

By
Published on February 14, 2023 09:30 AM
01 of 05

Woman Marries the Love of Her Life 43 Years After Her Mom Pressured Her to End Interracial Relationship

Real Life Love rollout
Stephen and Jeanne Watts at their wedding in their backyard on Oct. 15, 2022. Molly J. Smith Photography

Sparks flew when Stephen Watts and Jeanne Gustavson first met at Chicago's Loyola University in in 1971. "He was my first love. He was my true love," Jeanne told PEOPLE. The was only one problem: Jeanne's mom strongly objected to her White daughter being in a relationship with a Black man. The couple dated in secret for seven years, but Jeanne was afraid of going the distance. "I would've lost my entire family," she said, explaining why she ended their relationship. The decision became a regret that haunted her for decades. Then, in 2021, Jeanne tracked Stephen down to a nursing home in Chicago and made amends. The couple finally got their happy ending on Oct. 15, 2022, when they said "I do" in front of friends and family in the backyard of Jeanne's Oregon home, where the couple has settled into a peaceful life together. "I gladly took his last name," says Jeanne Watts. "I've wanted it for a long time." Read their full story here.

02 of 05

Husband Thinks It's 1993 as He Wakes Up from Accident

Vow Renewal photographs of Kristy and Andrew Mackenzie including immediate family members Where was the image taken – Avon Beach, Outer Banks of NC When was the image taken – August 29th, 2022 Who took the photograph – Rachel Saddlemire, Lead Photographer of Artography by R&D Full credit line – Rachel & Diana Saddlemire, Artography by R&D
Kristy and Andrew Mackenzie. Rachel & Diana Saddlemire

Virginia couple Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie's lives were forever changed in a car accident on Father's Day last year. The near-fatal crash sent them both to the hospital, where Kristy eventually realized the nightmare had erased decades of cherished memories of their life together. In fact, he thought it was 1993. "He knew me, but I could see him looking through me," Kristy told PEOPLE. "I tell you, that's the scariest day of my life. Seeing him look through me like that, I didn't know how I was going to get him back." But Kristy insisted on being with her husband in the hospital, hopeful that connecting with him would help him remember. She was right, and Andrew's memory miraculously returned. On Aug. 29, the couple renewed their vows on the beach in North Carolina's Outer Banks as their children and grandchildren looked on. "I hope it shows others to love like you mean it," Kristy says, "and never give up on love or each other." Read their full story here.

03 of 05

Woman Marries for First Time at 73 — and Has No Regrets

After Beating Cancer Twice, Louisiana Woman Marries for the First Time at 73 — and She Has No Regrets. Allen and Audrey green
Audrey Parker Green and Allen Green. Herbert Foster Media

For 73 years, cancer survivor Audrey Parker Green was okay with the fact that she had never been married. "I got to do a lot of things that if I was married, I wouldn't have been able to do," she told PEOPLE of her full life prior to marriage. Then, right before her 73rd birthday in 2021, the Louisiana woman told Allen Green, her boyfriend of more than 20 years, "Wow me." He proposed. "There was screaming and hollering," he recalled of the happy moment. "I said, 'Now, would you accept me to be your husband?'" And in July 2021, the duo said "I do." The lesson in their love story is that it's never too late to commit. "What I love about him is that, number one, I'm comfortable," said Audrey. "I'm me. We laugh. We have fun together." Read their full story here.

04 of 05

Friends Fall in Love and Marry After One Comes Out as Transgender

Real Life Love rollout
Kayla Norton and Aaron Capener. Courtesy

Aaron Capener told PEOPLE his relationship with wife Kayla represents a "whole other level of unconditional" love. That's because Kayla has supported Aaron through many key chapters, including their youth as classmates and pals in Tennessee and when Aaron came out as a trans man as an adult. "She was a hundred percent supportive," he said. Their tight bond culminated in their marriage on Dec. 4, 2021. "I love his big heart," she said. "I see him for who he is. Nothing else matters." Read their full story here.

05 of 05

Adele Helped This Couple Get Engaged

Quentin Brunson and Ashleigh Mann Wedding
Quentin Brunson and Ashleigh Mann. Felisha Carrasco and Christian Galvan

The world watched as Adele helped Quentin Brunson propose to longtime girlfriend Ashleigh Mann in the singer's 2021 CBS concert special, during which she serenaded them with "Make You Feel My Love." "Now, literally even thinking about it brings tears to my eyes," Ashleigh told PEOPLE in October. "I cannot hear that song without crying." Still, that didn't stop them from playing the song as she walked down the aisle at their fall nuptials. Read their full story here.

Related Articles
Real Life Love rollout
Woman Marries the Love of Her Life 43 Years After Her Mom Pressured Her to End Interracial Relationship
Real Life Love rollout
Childhood BFFs Fall in Love and Marry After One Comes Out as Transgender: 'I Love His Big Heart,' Says Wife   
Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the 75th Locarno Film Festival red carpet on August 03, 2022 in Locarno, Switzerland
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson's Relationship Timeline
Drew Barrymore talked about one of our Real-Life Love stories on her show.
Drew Barrymore Can't Believe This 'Miraculous' Love Story Is True: 'It's Real-Life '50 First Dates''
Vow Renewal photographs of Kristy and Andrew Mackenzie including immediate family members Where was the image taken – Avon Beach, Outer Banks of NC When was the image taken – August 29th, 2022 Who took the photograph – Rachel Saddlemire, Lead Photographer of Artography by R&D Full credit line – Rachel & Diana Saddlemire, Artography by R&D
Husband Thinks It's 1993 as He Wakes Up from Accident. Then He Recovers — and Proposes to Wife Again
Adele poses with her awards for Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year in the media room during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England
Adele's Son Angelo: Everything to Know
Rachel Chazanovitz and Mark DeSantis
4 Unbelievable Love Stories That Will Warm Your Heart This Valentine's Day
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Who Is Gabourey Sidibe's Husband? All About Brandon Frankel
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2015 in Ascot, England
Who Is Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife? All About Sarah Ferguson
Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish attend the GQ Men of the Year party at Chateau Marmont on December 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kevin Hart's Wife? All About Eniko Hart
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Relationship Timeline
Who Is Clare Crawley's Fiancé? All About Ryan Dawkins
Who Is Clare Crawley's Husband? All About Ryan Dawkins
Dancers Allison Holker and husband Stephen Laurel "tWitch" Boss arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Ghostbusters" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 9, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
A Look Back at Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss's Relationship Timeline: 'My Forever Person'
Erica Donald and Aaron Donald attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Aaron Donald's Wife? All About Erica Donald
Melinda Gates and Bill Gates speak on stage during The Robin Hood Foundation's 2018 benefit at Jacob Javitz Center on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Relationship Timeline
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Music City Center on December 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Relationship Timeline