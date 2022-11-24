Real Estate Investor Patrick Carroll Gives $100,000 Worth of Sneakers to Children in Need

“There is no better feeling,” the CEO tells PEOPLE of seeing joy on the children’s faces he’s helping in partnership with the Boys & Girl's Club organization

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

Published on November 24, 2022 08:15 AM
Patrick Carroll's charity work during the hurricane with Boys and Girl's club
Photo: Maurice Holloway

Business mogul Patrick Carroll is giving back in a big way to children this holiday season.

After Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida's Atlantic coast earlier this month, the 43-year-old Tampa resident wanted to put a smile on young faces by partnering with the Boys & Girls Club and giving away $100,000 worth of shoes to those who need them.

"There is no better feeling than seeing how excited and proud these kids are when they get a new pair of really cool sneakers," Carroll tells PEOPLE exclusively. "They're surprised, but so happy at the same time. I don't know of a more genuine and fulfilling experience than I could imagine."

On Nov. 15, Carroll and other well-known locals, like Selling Tampa's Tennille Moore and Juawana Colbert, spent hours handing out over 600 pairs of high-end sneakers to members of Tampa Bay Boys & Girls Club.

This was Carroll's second charitable giveaway as he continues a 10-stop tour across the country with the Boys & Girl's Club organization in an effort to donate $1 million worth of shoes.

Patrick Carroll's charity work during the hurricane with Boys and Girl's club
Maurice Holloway

As a father to young children who play sports, Carroll couldn't help but relate to the kids who need shoes to be comfortable while staying active.

"Knowing firsthand how aspirational having the right pair of sneakers can be to a kid in need, it's incredible to see the looks on these kid's faces when we pull up in that truck," Carroll tells PEOPLE. "I grew up playing basketball, and having cool sneakers gave me such a sense of pride."

More than 600 pairs of high-end sneakers were donated by the Sneaker Don, a.k.a. Ben Kickz, after the two met when Carroll was shoe shopping for his boys. Once his truck rolled up to his home and they began talking, Carroll quickly had the idea to make magic happen.

Patrick Carroll's charity work during the hurricane with Boys and Girl's club
Maurice Holloway

"I met Benny Kickz in Miami and he brought a truck full of shoes to my house for me to look at and buy for my kids," Carroll says. "I had just spoken with the Boys and Girls Club here in Miami and they told me their number one need was sports equipment because the kids did not have enough money to buy shoes. When Benny came to my house, I immediately thought, 'How cool would it be to give away a truck full of shoes?' Miami went off so well I decided to do it in more cities."

The self-made business mogul's hope is to inspire the young children he's helping to believe in themselves, too.

"As cliche as it sounds, the message I give them is, if I can do it, anyone can do it," Carroll says. "I am far from the typical success story. I got in some trouble growing up, didn't go to college, and was self-taught. I think the message of the American Dream and working hard for your dreams is so important, especially these days."

Patrick Carroll's charity work during the hurricane with Boys and Girl's club
Maurice Holloway

As the holiday season gets into full swing, Carroll and his family are thankful they can continue helping children in need feel good about themselves with their new shoes.

"This experience was extremely emotional to me because I was able to have my three sons with me," Carroll, who will visit Atlanta next, explains. "I don't get to spend enough time with them, so seeing them so proud and excited to give back literally melted my heart. On top of that, just knowing that the kids were going to wake up the next day and feel so confident rocking their new shoes to school is hard to describe."

