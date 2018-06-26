In case you’ve been living under a rock or without wifi (in which case, how are you living without watching Set It Up every night?!), pop singer and ponytail enthusiast Ariana Grande got engaged to Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson earlier this month and the internet went insane.

Why the more-intense-than-usual reaction to a celebrity engagement? The pair was reportedly dating for just a few weeks before Davidson put a ring on it (meaning he went shopping for said ring days into their relationship). The move may have left fans and onlookers completely shook, but the idea of two people embarking on a whirlwind engagement is no new concept, particularly among us mere mortals. In fact, it happens more often than you think. People are impulsive — and as the old saying goes, “when you know, you know.” Sometimes it lasts forever; other times, that carton of almond milk in your fridge outlasts your once-hot-and-heavy romance. That’s life.

Case in point: These four couples who pulled an Ariana and Pete of their own. So, did they live happily ever after? Can they no longer stand the sight of each other’s names popping up in their newsfeed? Let’s check in and see.

Michael & Julia

A Brief History of Their Love Story: Michael* and Julia* first met on the dance floor of a “sleazy” nightclub in Brooklyn, New York. “It was love at first sight for both of us,” Michael tells PEOPLE. They danced together for a good portion of the evening, but things got really serious when the night turned into a late-night pizza run – and the rest is history.

How Long Did They Date For? They were together for three weeks before the couple mutually decided to take the next step. The proposal, which went down during a cozy movie night at Michael’s apartment, was totally impromptu. “I didn’t even have a ring at the time,” he says. “She was surprised it was happening right then and there, but [we had] both been talking about it since night one.”

Are They Still Together? They are! But they’re taking their time. “We love each other very much but we also understand how crazy this all seems,” says Michael, who reveals they’ve been engaged for four months now. As for wedding plans? Michael admits the pair hasn’t officially booked anything but that “[Julia] is all about Pinterest these days.”

What Has He Learned? “You can’t really escape that gravitational pull,” says Michael, citing the same adage lovestruck couples always lean on: “When you know, you know.”

Would He Get Engaged That Fast Again? Michael is all for it: “This is going to sounds so cheesy, but if this relationship has taught me anything it’s that love is real and you shouldn’t ignore what comes along with it.

Christina & David

A Brief History of Their Love Story: Like most millennials, college students Christina* and David* met on a dating app — specifically, Tinder — in the summer of 2015. Christina was fresh out of a longterm relationship, while David was looking for something casual. David “seemed like a normal guy,” recalls Christina, who tells PEOPLE she just wanted to have fun after “crying myself to sleep for two weeks” following her breakup. Christina and David decided to meet up at a brewery and immediately hit it off. After a few rounds of drinks, Christina began opening up about her ex; instead of being freaked out, David was “chill” about it and willingly revealed his own story behind his most recent heartbreak. “We just became inseparable after that night,” Christina adds; “It felt safe.” Within weeks, the pair was referring to each other as “fiancé” and wearing red yarn around their ring fingers to showcase their relationship status.

How Long Did They Date For? A very “passionate” three months.

Are They Still Together? They’re not — but there are no hard feelings. “It just kind of fizzled and we realized how impulsive we were being,” says Christina. “Real life happened.” She’s quick to add that they still often text.

What Has She Learned? Sometimes a rebound is needed, she says: “Us dating kind of mended both our hearts in a way.”

Would She Get Engaged That Fast Again? Despite her whirlwind romance, the recent grad looks back at her short-lived relationship fondly. But that doesn’t mean she’s open to getting engaged so early on in a relationship again: “I’m older and wiser now,” she says.

Daniela & Keith

A Brief History of Their Love Story: Daniela* and Keith* have their dads to thank for their instant connection and subsequent relationship. The pair met at Daniela’s parents’ annual Fourth of July cookout, a big event she almost missed back in 2001 when her flight home from Rome, where she had spent two weeks with girlfriends, was delayed. But she ended up making it and literally bumped into Keith, the son of Daniela’s father’s college friend. “There we were, talking for hours, over hot dogs and burgers,” Daniela tells PEOPLE. “I don’t even think we finished our food. We were just so focused on each other.”

How Long Did They Date For? They dated for two months before getting engaged. They tied the knot six months later. “Our families said we should wait,” Daniela says. “We lasted two months before we started planning our wedding.”

Are They Still Together? Seventeen years and still going strong! Daniela and Keith are parents to two sons and a bichon frise. They will soon have an empty nest after the boys leave home, Daniela shares; she says they’re sad, but also looking forward to taking trips together in the near future — something they “didn’t do enough of in the early days of our marriage.”

What Has She Learned? “Marriage is hard but if you both want to be in it, you make it work. That’s when it becomes easy,” Daniela says, adding that she and her husband are “not perfect but we’re happy.”

Would She Get Engaged or Married That Fast Again? “If I could do it all over again with him, I would,” she says.

Chris & Shannon

A Brief History of Their Love Story: Chris* had known Shannon* since he was 13 and she was 15. Shannon was his best friend’s sister, on whom he’d had an unrequited crush. It wasn’t until he returned from serving in the military at age 19 that Shannon became interested. “Her brother told me not to [get involved with her], because she had a history of using guys for money,” Chris tells PEOPLE. “But at the time I ignored him and did whatever I wanted. We married so soon because I was about to be deployed and she wanted to be able to have some sort of legal connection before I went.” He adds: “Plus, there were other benefits like housing for her and her son — she had a son with another man before we met again — and she was currently on her way to being homeless, as far as I knew.”

How Long Did They Date For? They officially dated for one month before tying the knot.

Are They Still Together? No, but their marriage lasted seven years and they had two kids together. Chris also says he raised Shannon’s first son, from a previous relationship, as his own. Unfortunately, Chris and Shannon’s marriage ended a few months after Chris found his then-wife in bed with her co-worker, at their home.

What Has He Learned? “Don’t dive into something and let your emotions do the driving,” Chris advises.

Would He Ever Get Engaged or Married That Fast Again? “Absolutely not,” he says, adding that he and Shannon tied the knot during a weekend trip to Reno, Nevada. “Even though I ‘knew’ her for years, only being officially with her for a month before the marriage was a terrible idea,” he adds. “You can’t tell much about someone so early.”

*Names have been changed