Ray Romano, Nikki Glaser Among Comedians Joining Laugh Aid Live Stream to Raise Coronavirus Funds

They say laughter is the best medicine — and perhaps nobody knows this better than the group of comedians who are joining together to support those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Ray Romano, Iliza Shlesinger, Howie Mandel, Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Marc Maron and Patton Oswalt are among the list of comedians who are set to perform at Laugh Aid on April 4, a four-hour live stream benefitting Comedy Gives Back‘s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Produced in partnership with Laugh Lounge, Starburns Audio, All Things Comedy, Earwolf and Comedy Central, Laugh Aid will not only lift the country’s spirits, but also provide financial support to comedians who have been out of work due to the pandemic.

“In difficult times like these, many of us (including medical science) find laughter the best medicine,” the Laugh Aid team wrote in a press release. “While bringing a few hours of much-needed relief to a distressed nation, our industry needs to support our peers that may find themselves in less than comical situations.”

#ComedyGivesBack COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund is accepting grants for Comedians impacted by #COVID19. Apply for a financial relief grant here: https://t.co/33KSrB9OFx Creating a safety net for the comedy community. We’re all in this together.❤️

#LaughAid #grant pic.twitter.com/n1PUG3mLn7 — ComedyGivesBack (@ComedyGivesBack) March 26, 2020

The show will operate on a donation-based viewing and feature Laugh Aid-specific content from comedians, varying from “a special edition podcast, an interview, or peak into their family life during this crazy time.”

“Laughing alone can help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Comedy Gives Back’s site reads. “Honor social distancing. Donate generously. It’s a win/win.”

Any profits are raised will be used to provide small grants of up to $500 to struggling comedians on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested in being grant recipients must apply online with proof of salary, recent cancellations and employment for at least one year.

The show will be available to watch on several platforms, including the Laugh Lounge app, Twitch, Twitter, Comedy Central’s YouTube channel and Facebook. Audio versions of the performance will also be available afterward on Spotify and SiriusXM.

Other stars slated for the comedy show line up include Amanda Seales, The Sklar Brothers, Tom Papa, Bert Kreischer, Dane Cook, Jeffrey Ross, Jessica Kirson, Anthony Jeselnik, Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder.

Laugh Aid airs on Saturday, April 4, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

