Raw Chicken Inexplicably Found Lying on the Streets in Brooklyn: 'It's Pretty Gross'

Image zoom raw chicken Twitter

New Yorkers were left with more questions than answers on Friday when a colossal amount of raw chicken was found lying on the streets in Brooklyn.

Just before 10 a.m., police responded to an alarming call about the incident in the vicinity of Bond Street and Bergen Street, Sergeant Jessica McRorie, spokesperson for the New York Police Department, tells PEOPLE.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found employees of the Department of Sanitation “cleaning up raw chicken parts on the road,” McRorie explains.

The bizarre sighting has left many residents feeling both bothered and confused.

“Does anyone know what the hell kind of chicken massacre happened in Boerum Hill?” former Entertainment Weekly reporter Sara Vilkomerson wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the raw chickens covering the street.

Does anyone know what the hell kind of chicken massacre happened in Boerum Hill? pic.twitter.com/Wfk73zm1jZ — Sara Vilkomerson (@Vilkomerson) August 30, 2019

“It’s pretty gross, pretty disgusting,” neighbor Jessy Cole told ABC 7 NY. “I mean I’m mostly vegan.”

Other resident described the “smell,” telling ABC 7, “I can’t imagine what kind of disease.”

Another witness recalled sounds of the “crunching of bones” to the New York Times.

RELATED: Perdue Recalls Chicken Nuggets After Customers Report Finding Wood Pieces in Them

“I don’t know what it’s like to be in war,” Cullen Camic told the newspaper. “It was how you’d imagine that much meat being crushed by a 10-ton truck.”

As of now, there is no explanation as to why the raw meat adorned the streets.

RELATED: Couple Dies of the Plague After Eating Raw Marmot Meat: Reports

A spokesperson for the New York City Sanitation Department told ABC 7 NY that the city is investigating the issue.

A rep for the department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.