Rare Piano Worth $194K Destroyed After It’s Accidentally Dropped by Movers

A Canadian piano virtuoso is mourning the loss of her specially made, $194,000 piano after the instrument she called her “best friend” was accidentally dropped and destroyed by movers.

Angela Hewitt wrote via Facebook on Sunday that she’d just finished a CD recording session of Beethoven in Berlin when she received news that her beloved F278 Fazioli had been damaged beyond repair.

“I was so happy with the results and feeling elated, the piano movers came into the control room (where I was finishing up with my producer) to say they had dropped my precious Fazioli concert grand piano,” she wrote.

Her F278 was the only Fazioli model in the world with four pedals, and she’d recently had it outfitted with new hammers and strings.

Hewitt, 61, had the instrument inspected by company founder Paolo Fazioli, who determined that the damage was “not salvageable,” as the fall broke the piano’s iron frame as well as its structure, lid and case.

“I adored this piano. It was my best friend, best companion. I loved how it felt when I was recording–giving me the possibility to do anything I wanted,” she wrote. “Now it is no longer.”

Hewitt wrote that it made no sense “financially or artistically” to rebuild the piano — it was simply “kaputt.”

“The movers of course were mortified,” she wrote. “In 35 years of doing their job, this had never happened before. At least nobody was hurt.”

The 1,300-lb. instrument was dropped as the movers tried to lift it onto a trolley — and the fall was so powerful that it split the piano’s lid in half, according to The Guardian.

Simon Markson, the managing director of Markson Pianos in London, told CNN that the piano was worth an estimated $194,000.

“It’s an expensive piano,” he said. “It’s going to appeal to someone high level.”

Hewitt had used the piano on all the CDs she’d recorded in Europe since 2003, as well as at many concerts, and wrote that she waited 10 days to share news of its demise with the world as she was in such shock.

The musician plans to choose a new Fazioli piano at the company’s headquarters in Sacile, Italy as soon as the founder presents her with some options, though Hewitt predicts it will take several months. She also said she had to work through an “insurance saga” before moving forward.

“I hope my piano will be happy in piano heaven,” she wrote.

Hewitt, who is the artistic director of the Trasimeno Music Festival, said the upcoming festival would still use Fazioli pianos. “That goes without saying,” she added.