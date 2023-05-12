Rare 4.5-Billion-Year-Old Meteorite Crashes Into New Jersey Home: 'It Penetrated The Roof'  

Shannon Graham, who helped analyze the rock, said the meteorite had likely come from the belt of asteroids that lies between Jupiter and Mars, around 600 million miles from Earth

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 12, 2023 10:57 AM
meteorite crashed into a New Jersey home
Photo: Hopewell Township NJ Police/Facebook

Scientists believe a metallic rock that fell into a New Jersey home on Monday came from outer space.

The Hopewell Township Police Department said in a press release that the metallic object "penetrated the roof" of a home on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Road. It then came through the ceiling of the house and "impacted the hardwood floor before coming to a rest," added the release.

Police said although the home was occupied at the time no one was injured in the incident and the "ranch-style building" did not suffer serious damage.

The New Jersey family that owned the house told Associated Press they discovered the metallic rock in the corner of one of their upstairs bedrooms around 12:30 p.m. and it was still warm.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Suzy Kop told the outlet that they thought someone had thrown a rock into their home. That theory was later proven wrong after hazmat officials responded to the incident and checked her family for exposure to radioactive material. Kop said those checks ended up negative, per AP.

Scientists with The College of New Jersey conducted a visual and density examination and scanned electron microscope images of the object, which measured 4 inches by 6 inches and weighed about 2.2. lbs. After studying the object, they announced Thursday that it was a rare stony chondrite meteorite.

meteorite crashed into a New Jersey home
Hopewell Township NJ Police/Facebook

"We are excited to be able to confirm that the object is a true chondrite meteorite, in excellent condition, and one of a very small number of similar witnessed chondrite falls known to science," Nathan Magee, chair of the school's physics department, told AP.

Shannon Graham, an assistant professor of physics at the college who helped analyze the rock, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the chondrite meteorite, which contains low levels of iron, is one of only 1,100 to have ever been found.

RELATED Video: Did a Meteorite Spark House Fire at Calif. Home? Owner Who Lost Everything Thinks So: 'I Heard a Big Bang'

Graham added that she believed the space rock had likely come from a belt of asteroids that lies between Jupiter and Mars, around 600 million miles from Earth. She told the newspaper the space material is likely 4.5 billion years old because of this, but that experts would need to run additional tests to date it more precisely.

"It's basically leftover debris from the formation of the solar system," she told the Philadelphia Inquirer, "So, it's pretty cool."

Related Articles
Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Joanna Gaines
Celebs at Home: Joanna Gaines Shows Off Her Favorite Spring Flowers from Her Garden, and More!
Pitch Perfect (2012)
The Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream Now
Dinosaurs with a meteor
Dinosaurs May Have Been Killed Off by a Comet, Not an Asteroid, New Study Claims
Charli D'Amelio, Celeb Vacation Gallery
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Emma Stone Discovers the Magic at Walt Disney World Resort
Emma Stone Hangs with Mickey at Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
The Great -- "Choose Your Weapon" - Episode 302
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
Simone Biles Wedding credit STANLEY BABB/stanlo photography
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2023
stanley thermos
Launches We Love! Stanley Debuts Pendleton-Patterned Travel Line, Plus More New Home Products
Eric and Jessie James Decker
Celebs in Bed! Jessie James and Eric Decker Get a Surprise from Their Daughter, Plus More Stars Snuggle Up
best portable fire pits
The 7 Best Portable Fire Pits, Tested and Reviewed
Black-Owned Beauty products
25 Black-Owned Beauty Brands Leading the Way in Makeup, Skincare, and Haircare
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend Spotify's House of Are & Be event with dvsn, Lucky Daye, and D-Nice at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' Relationship Timeline
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Best Luxury Gifts
Shop the 47 Best Luxurious Gifts of 2023, Including Meghan Markle’s Go-To Handbag