A Rare Green Comet Will Be Visible for the First Time in 50,000 Years: Here's When and How to Spot It

An extraordinary extraterrestrial display is expected to take place in the Earth's sky this January thanks to a newly-discovered comet that will make an appearance for the first time in approximately 50,000 years.

With an orbital period that large, the comet — scientifically named C/2022 E3 (ZTF), according to NASA — won't likely be spotted by Earthlings ever again! In fact, the last time this specific comet voyaged through the inner solar system was reportedly during the Upper Paleolithic or Old Stone Age.

Therefore, if you'd like something in common with Homo sapiens and Neanderthals, you're going to want to head outside and point your eyes to the night sky. Furthermore, C/2022 E3 has an enticing draw in comparison to other comets.

Although evidently composed primarily of frozen gases that heat up and brighten as it heads towards the sun, recent photographs showcase this comet with an appearance far more exciting than that description: it has a distinct greenish color trailed by two tails!

The comet was first discovered by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) in early March last year. The long-period comet has brightened since then, allowing telescope users to detect its unique hue.

Now, as C/2022 E3 makes its way towards perigee (its closest point to Earth) on Feb. 1, people will have an opportunity to spot the comet at perihelion (its closest point to the Sun) before then — so in the meantime, keep scrolling for when and how to catch a glimpse.

When was Comet C/2022 E3 discovered?

DAN BARTLETT/NASA/AFP via Getty

Comet C/2022 E3 was first discovered by the Zwicky Transient Facility, a public-private partnership aimed at a systematic study of the optical night sky. The ZTF scans the entire Northern sky every two days using a camera with an extremely wide-field view.

In March 2022, C/2022 E3 was detected — but interestingly, the comet was originally identified as an asteroid. Ultimately, its true cometary nature was detected due to its rapid brightening as it moved from the inner orbit of Jupiter through the Solar System.

When will Comet C/2022 E3 be viewable from Earth?

Comet C/2022 E3 will be viewable from Earth when it reaches perihelion (its closest point to the Sun) on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Skygazers in the Northern Hemisphere should look close to the northeastern horizon just before midnight (at approximately 11:18 p.m. EST) to spot it, according to In the Sky.

Where will Comet C/2022 E3 appear in the sky?

Getty Images/EyeEm

The Comet C/2022 E3 has been passing through the northern constellation Corona Borealis since first being discovered, according to NASA — but now as it makes its way closer to the Sun, NASA notes it will move northwest throughout January. As for the Southern Hemisphere, the comet will become visible for skywatchers in early February 2023, when it continues its voyage towards Earth.

While the comet is expected to be viewable with the naked eye, its brightness is unpredictable — therefore, binoculars and telescopes are suggested to better guarantee a glimpse of the fantastic phenomenon.

Don't have the proper equipment? Have no fear! The Virtual Telescope Project will be hosting a free livestream of the display at 11:00 p.m. EST on Jan. 12 on the project's website or on its YouTube channel.

What will Comet C/2022 E3 look like?

DAN BARTLETT/NASA/AFP via Getty

Although recent photographs pictured Comet C/2022 E3 with a distinct greenish color and two tails, don't expect to see the same with simply the naked eye. Those were long-exposure images, meaning the color and notable tail captured by the camera is deceptive to the naked eye.

If spotted, the comet is expected to take on a circular cloud-like shape with a brighter center and a faint dust tail — in comparison to other comets, which tend to be brighter and more elongated. But, just like any celestial spectacle, the moon plays a large role in the comet's visibility.

Since the moon was recently in its full phase on Jan. 7, its illumination will likely hinder views of the comet — but as the new moon phase approaches on Jan. 21, ideal dark skies needed to spot C/2022 E3 are expected to be provided.