Randy Moore will take over for current chief Vicki Christiansen in July, becoming the first African American to lead the Forest Service in its 116-year history

Randy Moore Named First African American Leader of U.S. Forest Service: 'Catalyst for Change'

Randy Moore is set to become the new chief of the United States Forest Service, becoming the first African American to lead the organization in its 116-year history.

In a statement, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack called Moore a "catalyst for change and creativity in carrying out the Forest Service's mission to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations."

The 66-year-old will take over for current chief Vicki Christiansen once she steps down on July 26. Moore will be sworn in that day.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Moore has served as a Regional Forester in the Pacific Southwest Region in California since 2007.

Randy Moore Credit: USFS

California has been hit by massive wildfires in recent years, leading to harrowing images of residents fleeing their homes as their neighborhoods are destroyed. Climate change is a major factor in the fires, as the state has also experienced a series of heatwaves and droughts in recent years.

Moore will have a busy start to his new job — there are 47 wildfires already burning in 12 states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

"In his role as Regional Forester, Randy has been a conservation leader on the forefront of climate change, most notably leading the Region's response to the dramatic increase in catastrophic wildfires in California over the last decade," Vilsack said of Moore.

"His proven track record of supporting and developing employees and putting communities at the center of the Forest Service's work positions him well to lead the agency into the future at this critical time in our country," he continued.

