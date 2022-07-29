"We're all just excited, waiting and crossing our fingers for a win," co-CEO AJ Kumaran told The Washington Post

Raising Cane's Spends Another $100K on Mega Millions Tickets for Employees: 'We Decided to Try Our Luck Again'

Raising Cane's is trying again to win the lottery for their employees.

After not hitting the Tuesday's jackpot with their $100,000 investment, the fast food company is hedging their bets once again dropping another $100,000 on Mega Millions tickets for the second time this week.

"Our crew members were so stoked the last time," co-CEO AJ Kumaran told The Washington Post. "So we decided to try our luck again. And now we're all just excited, waiting and crossing our fingers for a win."

The second investment was made ahead of Friday night's drawing, which has the second biggest Mega Millions Jackpot in history. As of Friday afternoon, the estimated jackpot is $1.28 billion, according to the Mega Millions website.

Explaining why they made the decision, Kumaran told the Post the money, which would be split among employees, could really make a difference for them "Look, I hear from our crew members all the time, and things are really tough out there," he explained. "This was an opportunity to have fun but at the same time, hopefully make a little bit of extra money for our people."

And though $100,000 may seem like a lot, Kumaran said when divided by everyone in the company, "it's just a couple of bucks." He explained, "I don't think of it as $100,000. It's really $2 per crew member."

In a video shared by the company Twitter from a FOX News broadcast, Kumaran announced the second investment. "Well, nobody won again on Tuesday so we're doubling down."

"It brings that level of hope for everyone," added the co-CEO.

On Monday, the company announced that founder and CEO Todd Graves purchased 50,000 Mega Millions tickets.

"When Todd buys 50,000 lottery tickets to share the jackpot with all Crewmembers! ONE LOVE!" the company captioned the clip.

Graves also shared the video of his Twitter page, writing, "Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think! 😉 Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 @RaisingCanes Crew."

Mega Millions lottery tickets sit inside a convenience store in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City. Mega Millions lottery tickets | Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

Raising Cane's has nearly 700 restaurants in 35 states and Guam, per the news release obtained by The Mercury News.

"As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn't miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our crew who always stand together," Graves said in Monday's release.

"None of what we do at Cane's would be possible without our crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we're lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning," Graves added.