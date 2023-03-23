Rafters Use Paddles to Fight Off Mountain Lion That Attacked Man in Remote Area in Arizona

A group of 10 rafters helped fight off the animal as the rest of the group, including the victim, escaped, according to officials

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 07:24 PM
Mountain Lion
Photo: Getty

A mountain lion attack in a remote area of the White Mountain Apache Reservation has prompted warnings from Arizona officials.

According to a news release from Gila County Animal Care & Control, a 64-year-old man was attacked by a mountain lion while rafting roughly 20 miles downstream from the Salt River bridge in an "especially remote area" on March 16.

Ten other rafters fought off the lion using their paddles, and eventually, the animal was contained while the group escaped on their rafts.

Per Program Manager JC Castaneda, the victim of the attack is said to be doing well but is "very sore" from the incident. The man is a resident of New Mexico.

The attack prompted an increased presence of Gila County Animal Care & Control officers, San Carlos Game and Fish, the White Mountain Apache Tribe, and Arizona Game and Fish in the area, per the release.

The White Mountain Apache Tribe has also sent a group of U.S. Department of Agriculture hunters with hound dogs to track the lion, but they have not found it as of earlier this week.

According to the Mountain Lion Foundation, attacks on humans are rare, but the organization advises people to be cautious when venturing into areas where they may be present.

"Avoid walking alone between dusk and dawn when lions are most active," they explained on their website. "Keep your children and pets close to you. Never approach or corner a mountain lion (or any wild animal). If you do encounter a mountain lion, STOP. DO NOT RUN. Unlike safety advice for encountering bears, do not act timid or play dead in front of a cat."

RELATED VIDEO: Denver Zoo Lions Dash Through Two Feet of Snow Left Behind by Colorado Storm

In the news release, Castaneda emphasized avoiding encounters with wildlife. He advised keeping pets vaccinated against rabies and avoiding unknown animals that may have been previously exposed to the virus.

Related Articles
Ernest Vogliano
Restaurateur's Son Dies in 'Tragic Accident' at Madison Square Garden After Reportedly Falling from Escalator
Kayleigh Scott, Trans Flight Attendant Featured in United Ad Dies by Suicide
Flight Attendant Who Shared Her Transition Journey in United Video Dead After Posting Emotional Final Message
Gideon Mbatha Mutuka, 43, and Ruth Mulisa Wambusa, 38
Calif. Parents of 3 Killed in Fiery Wrong-Way Crash on the Way Home from Birthday Celebration
The Dads; 2023 SXSW Film Festival Portrait Studio
Matthew Shepard's Father Takes Fishing Trip with Dads of Trans Kids — and They Have a Message for the Nation
Staten Island sewer rescue
5 Boys Rescued After Getting Lost Inside 'Really Tight' Staten Island Sewer: 'We Walked a Lot'
San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Missing
San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Found Dead a Month After He Went Missing
Joe Lara and Gwen Shamblin Lara
Plane Crash That Killed Christian Diet Guru Gwen Shamblin Caused By 'Spatial Disorientation' of Pilot Husband
6 killed in Baltimore Beltway crash
6 Road Construction Workers Dead Following Car Crash on Baltimore Beltway
5 Teenage Cousins Killed in MS Car Crash
5 Cousins Killed After Car Hits Bridge Barricade and Falls into Mississippi Creek
Woman Finds 6-Foot Snake in Her Bed Hi there — attaching permission and photo https://www.facebook.com/zacheryssnakeandreptilerelocation/posts/158606570419863
Woman Finds Deadly 6-Foot Snake While Changing Her Sheets: 'Check the Bed Carefully Tonight!'
Debris is seen after a strong microburst damaged several buildings Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Montebello, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Tornado Tears Through Part of Los Angeles in Rare Event, at Least One Person Injured
asteroid near earth
Skyscraper-Sized Asteroid Will Pass by Earth This Weekend at Half the Distance of the Moon
4 People Rescued After Whale Sinks Sailboat in the Pacific
4 Friends on Sailing Trip Rescued After Their Boat Collided With a Whale While They Ate Pizza
Yesica Martinez
Family Finds Body of Missing Texas Woman After Searching Area Where Her Car Crashed 2 Days Earlier
Pink moon
All About April's Pink Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign
Chuck and Charley Morris, Father and Son Vanish While Kayaking on Spring Break Trip in Arkansas
Wife Speaks Out After Husband and Son Disappeared While Kayaking on Spring Break Trip: 'They Died Together'