Radio DJ Helps Raise Money to Fix Broken Truck of 20-Year-Old Who Walks 6 Hours to Work Each Day

Radio personality Ray Stevens raised money to fix the truck of Braxton Mayes, 20, after learning he walks several miles to and from work each day

A radio DJ is helping to rally his community around a young Chicago man who spends six hours walking to and from work each day.

Local radio personality Ray "Ramblin' Ray" Stevens was driving when he passed 20-year-old Braxton Mayes multiple times, and noticed Mayes was walking for a long period of time, WLS-TV reported.

When Stevens reportedly stopped to offer him a ride, he soon learned the story of the former high school football player.

Mayes told Stevens that his 2006 GMC truck recently broke down and, in the meantime, he was walking to work each day, a 12-mile journey (24 total) that took three hours each way. Mayes explained to the DJ that he would leave for work at 4 a.m. in order to arrive on time at 7 a.m.

"This guy checks all the boxes," Stevens told the outlet. "He's a good, solid human being. People are having a hard time finding people to work and here's a guy walking three hours one way just because his truck broke down."

After hearing his story, Stevens created a GoFundMe page in order to raise funds to fix Mayes' truck. The fundraiser has already earned over $8,000.

According to Stevens, any additional money raised past the amount needed to repair the truck will be donated to local Chicago food banks.

Mayes told WLS that because he was raised with a strong work ethic, he was perfectly fine walking each day, but is grateful for the donations and support he's received.

"It brought me to tears," Mayes said. "I didn't know when I would come up with the money to fix it or how many times I would have to walk."

The outlet reported that repairs to Mayes' truck will likely be finished soon — and until then, his employer will give him a ride.