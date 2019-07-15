'Lady Lucky!' Missouri Baby Born on 7-Eleven Day at 7:11 p.m., Weighing 7 Lbs., 11 Oz.

Image zoom Johntez Brown (left) and Rachel Langford holding daughter J'Aime Brown Courtesy Johntez Brown

It’s lucky sevens (and 11s!) for this Missouri family.

Rachel Langford and Johntez Brown, of St. Louis, welcomed their daughter, J’Aime Brown, on Thursday, July 11 at 7:11 p.m. And in yet another lucky coincidence, the little girl was born weighing 7 lbs. and 11 oz.

Langford told CNN that she repeatedly saw the numbers seven and 11 throughout her pregnancy, but didn’t think much of it.

“I thought it was weird at first, and I didn’t know that (the numbers) meant so much,” she told the site. “A lot of the times [during the pregnancy] I would look at the clock and it was 7:11.”

Brown shared photos of J’Aime on Facebook, calling her “lady lucky” in one post. Langford, who has a 6-year-old son, says she plans to tell 7-Eleven officials about the coincidence.

Image zoom J'Aime Brown Courtesy Johntez Brown

Mother and baby are doing well, although Langford told CNN she was a bit “freaked out” by the coincidence.

Brown has been enjoying the media attention, sharing several messages on Facebook including, “Look at my star baby she on the news already love you baby,” and, “Look at my baby on tv already #Greatness.”

Image zoom Rachel Langford (left) and Johntez Brown holding daughter J'Aime Brown Courtesy Johntez Brown

RELATED: Sisters Give Birth at the Same Hospital on the Same Day: Fourth of July ‘Will Never Be the Same!’

Little J’Aime’s birth isn’t the only recent coincidence.

Last week, sisters Simone and Shari Cumberbatch both gave birth early and ended up welcoming their daughters, Hailey and Liberty, on the same day at the same hospital on their father’s 70th birthday.

Image zoom J'Aime Brown Courtesy Johntez Brown

“At first I was shocked. I said, ‘Wow this is really happening?’ ” Simone, Liberty’s mother, told Good Morning America. “When I realized it was real, I said, ‘This is going to be a good thing.’ “

Shari welcomed Hailey at 12:57 p.m., and Simone gave birth to Liberty at 5:30 p.m. at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre, New York.

“The family says that Fourth of July festivities will never be the same,” hospital officials wrote in a Facebook post. “Grandpa, moms and babies are all doing great!”