Rachel Hollis Marks Daughter's 6th Birthday After Ex-Husband Dave Hollis' Death: 'Our Wildflower'

Rachel Hollis is honoring her young daughter.

The Girl, Wash Your Face author celebrated daughter Noah's sixth birthday on Tuesday with a social media tribute. "Our wildflower turns 6 today 🌻," she wrote, alongside a photograph of Noah standing outside and holding up a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.

It marked the girl's first birthday since the death of her father, former Disney executive Dave Hollis, who died on Feb 11. In the comments section of the birthday post, a number of people said that in honor of the occasion, they would be reading his children's book Here's to Your Dreams!, which was inspired by his "teatime" series with his daughter.

"When we started doing Tea Time a few years back, the idea was simple. Could I take some of the things that I was reaching for in personal development - to unlearn a bunch of stuff that had me in my own way - and teach it to her in simple terms so that she might stay out of her way as she grew up?" he explained last year. "With this book, I hope some of the capital-T truths embed in those that read it so that when the messages of the world come, they're fortified with unflinching belief in themselves."

The birthday photo marked Rachel's first new Instagram post since Feb. 14, when she shared a statement about her ex-husband's death on what would have been his 48th birthday. "We are devastated," she wrote. "I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them."

"Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try and navigate through the unthinkable," she added.

Rachel and Dave, who were married for 16 years before they announced their split in June 2020, share four children together: sons Jackson, Sawyer and Ford, as well as their daughter Noah.

The former executive and author died at his home outside Austin, Texas, a family representative told The Hollywood Reporter. An exact cause of death has not been determined, but THR and Variety reported that he had recently been hospitalized with heart issues.

An autopsy has been ordered, Hays County Justice of the Peace Andrew Cable previously told PEOPLE.

Dave Hollis and Rachel Hollis. Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

In his final Instagram post, shared less than a week before his death, Dave posted a photograph of his daughter smiling while fishing.

"From a freeze to shorts in less than 48 hours. Today was a good day," he captioned the image.

Dave worked for Disney from 2011 to 2018, per THR and Variety. He led theatrical distribution during his time with the company, and helped launch film franchises such as Frozen, Black Panther, the Avengers series, and more.

Additionally, he was an author and hosted a podcast titled "Rise Together" in the years leading up to his death.