Rachel Hollis Marks Daughter's 6th Birthday After Ex-Husband Dave Hollis' Death: 'Our Wildflower'

The birthday post marked the first time Rachel Hollis posted on Instagram following the statement she shared after the author and former Disney executive's death

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 10:47 AM
Rachel Hollis visits Build to discuss "Girl, Stop Apologizing" at Build Studio
Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Rachel Hollis is honoring her young daughter.

The Girl, Wash Your Face author celebrated daughter Noah's sixth birthday on Tuesday with a social media tribute. "Our wildflower turns 6 today 🌻," she wrote, alongside a photograph of Noah standing outside and holding up a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.

It marked the girl's first birthday since the death of her father, former Disney executive Dave Hollis, who died on Feb 11. In the comments section of the birthday post, a number of people said that in honor of the occasion, they would be reading his children's book Here's to Your Dreams!, which was inspired by his "teatime" series with his daughter.

"When we started doing Tea Time a few years back, the idea was simple. Could I take some of the things that I was reaching for in personal development - to unlearn a bunch of stuff that had me in my own way - and teach it to her in simple terms so that she might stay out of her way as she grew up?" he explained last year. "With this book, I hope some of the capital-T truths embed in those that read it so that when the messages of the world come, they're fortified with unflinching belief in themselves."

The birthday photo marked Rachel's first new Instagram post since Feb. 14, when she shared a statement about her ex-husband's death on what would have been his 48th birthday. "We are devastated," she wrote. "I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them."

"Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try and navigate through the unthinkable," she added.

Rachel and Dave, who were married for 16 years before they announced their split in June 2020, share four children together: sons Jackson, Sawyer and Ford, as well as their daughter Noah.

RELATED VIDEO: Dave Hollis, Former Disney Executive, Dead at 47: 'We Are Devastated,' Ex-Wife Rachel Hollis Says

The former executive and author died at his home outside Austin, Texas, a family representative told The Hollywood Reporter. An exact cause of death has not been determined, but THR and Variety reported that he had recently been hospitalized with heart issues.

An autopsy has been ordered, Hays County Justice of the Peace Andrew Cable previously told PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to human interest stories.

Dave Hollis and Rachel Hollis
Dave Hollis and Rachel Hollis. Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

In his final Instagram post, shared less than a week before his death, Dave posted a photograph of his daughter smiling while fishing.

"From a freeze to shorts in less than 48 hours. Today was a good day," he captioned the image.

Dave worked for Disney from 2011 to 2018, per THR and Variety. He led theatrical distribution during his time with the company, and helped launch film franchises such as Frozen, Black Panther, the Avengers series, and more.

Additionally, he was an author and hosted a podcast titled "Rise Together" in the years leading up to his death.

Related Articles
Dave Hollis' Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Former Disney Exec After His Death
Heidi Powell Shares Message of Gratitude in 'Midst of Pain and Confusion' After Dave Hollis' Death
President, Theatrical Distribution, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Dave Hollis speaks onstage during the CinemaCon 2018 The State of the Industry and Walt Disney Studios Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dave Hollis, Former Disney Executive, Dead at 47: 'We Are Devastated,' Ex-Wife Rachel Hollis Says
Dave Hollis' Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Former Disney Exec After His Death
Dave Hollis' Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Former Disney Exec After His Death: 'I Will Never Be the Same'
Spencer and Penny the golden retrievers
Family Mourns Loss of a Second Golden Retriever Days After Famous Boston Marathon Dog's Death
2023 SAG Awards In Memoriam Tribute Reflects on the Loss of Olivia Newton-John, Leslie Jordan, Kirstie Alley and more
2023 SAG Awards In Memoriam Tribute Honors Olivia Newton-John, Anne Heche, Kirstie Alley and More
Terry Bradshaw and his family at his Hollywood Star
Terry Bradshaw's 3 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jeff BECK; Posed studio portrait of Jeff Beck with Fender Telecaster guitar (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns); Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); Tatjana Patitz walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 1992-1993 in January, 1992 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
Kristoff St. John
'Young and the Restless' Stars Mourn Castmate Kristoff St. John on Anniversary of His Death
68th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Naya Rivera, Heather Morris arrive at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 16, 2011 (Photo by Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
'Glee' 's Heather Morris Admits 'Today Is Hard' as She Marks Late Costar Naya Rivera's 36th Birthday
Regina King and her son, Ian Alexander
Regina King Honors Late Son Ian Alexander Jr., 1 Year After His Death: 'My Guiding Light'
ABC's “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and husband, TV personality Wells Adams, share a special moment on Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, FL on January 23, 2023. The newlywed couple spent a few days exploring the Walt Disney World theme parks and Hyland said she was especially excited to experience her favorite attraction Space Mountain
Newlyweds Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Explore Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs, Sylvie
HGTV's Jenny and Dave Marrs Celebrate Daughter Sylvie's 11th Birthday with Sweet Tributes
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Lisa Marie Presley Said Father Elvis Would 'Be Proud' of Film Starring Austin Butler
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 'Sweet' Daughter Bianka's 6th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 'Sweet' Daughter Bianka's 6th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
Novelist Claims Her Death by Suicide 2 Years Ago Was Fake
Romance Writer Appears to Announce She's Alive 2 Years After She Supposedly Died by Suicide
"Mad Max: Fury Road" - Los Angeles Premiere
Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, Dead at 54: 'The Most Strong and Loving Woman'