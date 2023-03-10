Rachel Hollis Says Ex-Husband Dave Hollis' Death Is 'Traumatic:' 'We Still Honestly Don't Know What Happened'

"I found out after the fact that he had gone to the hospital a couple of times because he was having heart problems," Rachel Hollis said in a recent podcast episode

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 12:32 PM
Dave Hollis and Rachel Hollis
Dave Hollis and Rachel Hollis. Photo: Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

Rachel Hollis and her children are "riding waves of grief" in the wake of Dave Hollis' death.

In a recent episode of The Rachel Hollis Podcast, the author briefly spoke about the "devastating" loss of her ex-husband and father to their four children.

The author and former Disney executive died Feb. 11 at age 47.

"I'm going to make this episode and then I'm not going to talk about this anymore," she said at the start of the conversation. "His death is traumatic and awful and just, it's just devastating."

"We still honestly don't know what happened," she added. "I found out after the fact that he had gone to the hospital a couple of times because he was having heart problems. So I think it's really highly possible he had a heart attack, but I don't know. Whatever he died from, we're still in the same space, which is just deep grief."

As the episode continued, Rachel reflected on the last conversation she had with her ex-husband, to whom she was married to for 16 years before they announced their split in 2020.

"I just can't believe he's gone," she said. "I had seen him the day before at our son's baseball game."

The author said nothing about the interaction stood out to her. "Just talked to him normal, didn't think anything weird," she recalled.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for their children — sons Jackson, Sawyer and Ford, as well as daughter Noah — Rachel said they're all "riding waves" of grief, but "doing as well as they can."

"I have experienced a lot of grief in my life, so my way of helping them through this is, whatever you are feeling is fair and allowed and real to you and you are allowed to feel those feelings," she said.

"We're sad, we're angry, we're confused and we're all the feelings," she continued. "But we are very strong. We are very close. We are a very tight group. And it's gonna take some time, but we are going to be okay."

RELATED VIDEO: Dave Hollis, Former Disney Executive, Dead at 47: 'We Are Devastated,' Ex-Wife Rachel Hollis Says

Rachel went on to share that the path forward will include "a lot of therapy," tears, and figuring it out as they go. And while she will be going back to work — "I think I need a distraction," she shared — all of her new podcast episodes would be material that was recorded before her ex-husband's death.

"If you have the time or the intention, just keep wrapping us in prayer, especially the kids," she added.

Dave Hollis
Dave Hollis. Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty

Following news of her ex's death, Rachel shared a statement on Feb 14, which would have been his 48th birthday.

"We are devastated," she wrote.

"I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them," she added. "Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try to navigate through the unthinkable."

The former executive and author died at his Texas home, a family representative told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

An exact cause of death has not been determined, but an autopsy has been ordered, Hays County Justice of the Peace Andrew Cable previously told PEOPLE.

Related Articles
Ukrainian Refugee Marries Kentucky Man She Met Online Two Years Ago: 'It Was Fate'
'It Was Fate,' Says Ukrainian Woman Who Found Love in Kentucky After War 'Changed All of My Plans'
https://twitter.com/dcfireems/status/1633901637755387912?s=20 DC Fire and EMS @dcfireems Update Working Fire 3300 block 6th St SE. A 2nd pediatric patient being evaluated for possible transport. Several other residents treated on scene. We sheltered multiple occupants on balconies due to heavy smoke in hallways. Investigators on scene. #DCsBravest
Two Boys, Ages 6 and 9, in Serious and Critical Condition After Apartment Fire in Washington D.C.
Girl Killed by Fallen Tree Saved 3 Lives with Organ Donation
Cheerleader, 15, Killed by Fallen Tree While Cleaning Up After Tenn. Storm Saves 3 Lives with Donated Organs
Cleaning of the house and apartment
Court Orders Woman's Ex-Husband to Pay Her $215K for 25 Years of Housework During Their Marriage
Snow piled around a 76 gas station in Lake Arrowhead, California, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
At Least 13 Dead Since Historic Snowfall Hit California as New Threat Looms: 'Could Get Really Ugly'
Florida Boy, 4, Wandered Off While Father Slept and Drowned in Retention Pond
Florida Boy, 4, Drowns in a Retention Pond After Wandering Off While Father Slept at Mother's Workplace
Boy, 7, dead after house fire on Northwest side
Chicago Firefighter's Son, 7, Dies After Fire at Family's Home, Dad Was On Duty and Rushed to Scene
Pleasure Pier in Galveston, Texas
Second Body Found on Texas Beach After Twins, 13, Disappeared While Swimming: 'It Is Some Closure'
CRESTLINE, CA - MARCH 6, 2023: Street signs stick out from piles of snow off Highway 138 on March 6, 2023 in Crestline, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Woman, 93, Dies Trapped in Her Home After Blizzard Hit Southern California Mountains
Sproul Hall at the UC Berkeley campus on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif..
42-Year-Old Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire on UC Berkeley Campus
81-Year-old Man Trapped in Snowstorm
Man, 81, Survived Being Trapped in Calif. Snowstorm by Eating Snow and Croissants for a Week: 'A Miracle'
11-Year-Old Twin Boys Help Steer SUV Off the Highway After Mom Has Seizure While Driving
11-Year-Old Twin Brothers Steer SUV Off Ohio Highway After Their Mom Has Seizure While Driving
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mic Smith/AP/Shutterstock (10584695g) Passengers disembark from the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship, in Charleston, S.C. Passengers said they had their temperature taken before getting on the cruise ship for the four-day cruise to the Bahamas but did not have their temperature taken getting off. According to passengers, cruise officials did ask them if they felt okay when leaving Virus Outbreak South Carolina, Charleston, United States - 16 Mar 2020
Carnival Cruise Line Says Passenger Died 'Natural Death' on Its Ship After FBI Said It Was 'Suspicious'
Man Stranded in Snow without Cell Service Uses Drone to Send Message for Help
Man Stranded on Remote Road Without Cell Service Uses Drone to Send Message, Helps Save Another Driver
Mom Driving with Kids to Visit Family Dies in Crash Alongside Daughter, 3: 'Feels Like a Bad Dream'
Mom Driving with Kids to Visit Family Dies in Crash Alongside Daughter, 3: 'Feels Like a Bad Dream'
Podcasters Recording in a Coffee Shop Capture the Terrifying Moment a Car Crashes into Them on Video
Podcasters Recording in a Coffee Shop Capture the Terrifying Moment a Car Crashes into Them on Video