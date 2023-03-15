Rachel Hollis Attends Stevie Nicks Show Month After Ex-Husband Dave Hollis' Death: 'Music Is Medicine'

"Her music has been some of the most healing medicine in my life," the author wrote on social media

Published on March 15, 2023 04:00 PM
Rachel Hollis visits Build to discuss "Girl, Stop Apologizing" at Build Studio
Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Rachel Hollis is finding solace in music following the death of her ex-husband Dave Hollis.

In a video shared on her Instagram page earlier this week, the author posted a clip of herself watching Stevie Nicks in concert. The singer, 74, and Billy Joel kicked off their extended nationwide tour on March 10.

"Music is Medicine," she captioned the post, adding "Her music has been some of the most healing medicine in my life."

The author and former Disney executive died on Feb. 11 at age 47. An exact cause of death has not been determined, but an autopsy has been ordered, Hays County Justice of the Peace Andrew Cable previously told PEOPLE.

Dave Hollis and Rachel Hollis
Dave Hollis and Rachel Hollis. Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

In a statement released on Feb. 14, what would have been his 48th birthday, Rachel wrote "we are devastated."

"I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them," she continued. "Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try to navigate through the unthinkable."

Rachel and Dave were married for 16 years before they announced their divorce in June 2020. They have four children together: sons Jackson, Sawyer and Ford, and daughter Noah.

In a recent episode of The Rachel Hollis Podcast, the author said her ex-husband's death was "traumatic and awful."

"We still honestly don't know what happened," she said. "I found out after the fact that he had gone to the hospital a couple of times because he was having heart problems.

"So I think it's really highly possible he had a heart attack, but I don't know," she continued. "Whatever he died from, we're still in the same space, which is just deep grief."

Rachel went on to say the couple's four kids were all "riding waves" of grief, but "doing as well as they can."

"We're sad, we're angry, we're confused and we're all the feelings," she continued. "But we are very strong. We are very close. We are a very tight group. And it's gonna take some time, but we are going to be okay."

