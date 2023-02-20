One of the Quintuplets Born to Mom of 7 in Poland Dies at 3 Days Old: 'We Are Devastated,' Parents Say

"We will continue to support our 11 children and help them understand the news of their brother," Dominika and Vince Clarke said in a statement after announcing the death of their newborn son

Published on February 20, 2023 04:31 PM
Newly parents Dominika and Vince Clarke pose during a press conference at the Obstetrics Department of the University Hospital in Krakow, Poland, 14 February 2023.
Photo: Lukasz Gagulski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

One of the quintuplets born recently to a couple in Poland has died.

Dominika Clarke, 37, gave birth to two boys and three girls at University Hospital in Krakow on Feb. 12, according to the Associated Press and Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The babies were delivered prematurely via cesarean section while their mother was less than 30 weeks pregnant, per the reports.

However, one of Clarke and her husband Vince's newborn sons died at 3 days old, the hospital announced Friday, according to Polish News.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that little Henry James Clarke has lost the fight for life," a hospital spokesperson, Maria Włodkowska, said in a statement to TVN24. "In these difficult times, we ask you to respect the parents' peace and privacy. We provide them with professional care and help them through this painful time."

The couple — who were already parents to seven other children, including two sets of twins — also released a statement through the hospital, according to the Polish-language outlet.

"We are devastated by the death of our youngest son," said the couple, whose other children range in age from 10 months to 12 years old.

"After times of sadness, we will remain positive," the couple added in their statement, according to Google Translate. "We will continue to support our 11 children and help them understand the news of their brother Henry James. We will remember little Henry in our hearts."

Doctors said the babies — who weighed between 710 and 1,400 grams (1.6 and 3.06 lbs.) — were currently doing well, the AP reported.

The quintuplets were put on respiratory support following their birth on Feb. 18, according to AFP.

According to the news service, the hospital said the odds of conceiving quintuplets are one in 52 million.

"We thank the hospital for everything it has done so far and for continuing to care for our other four children," the couple said in their statement after announcing that one of their children had died. "Our faith and trust in the entire Medical Team remain unwavering."

Dominika called her pregnancy a "miracle" during a press conference after she gave birth.

"We were planning to have an eighth child but there turned out to be more," she told reporters Tuesday after the quintuplets were delivered.

