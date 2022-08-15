Quarter of U.S. Could Be in 'Extreme Heat Belt' by 2053, According to Climate Crisis Research

An extreme heat model predicts more than 1,000 counties are expected to experience temperatures that feel like 125 degrees Fahrenheit or more by 2053

By
Published on August 15, 2022 05:28 PM
Extreme Heat
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty

Newly released climate data suggests a quarter of the United States' land could experience temperatures exceeding 125 degrees Fahrenheit in just 30 years.

According to a Monday press release from the First Street Foundation, an extreme heat model shows more than 1,000 counties are expected to experience the high temperatures by 2053.

These counties are currently home to 107.6 million Americans who, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, make up about a third of the country's population.

The foundation is also warning of what it calls an "extreme heat belt," which would stretch from the Northern Texas and Louisiana borders to Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

"We need to be prepared for the inevitable, that a quarter of the country will soon fall inside the Extreme Heat Belt with temperatures exceeding 125°F and the results will be dire," Matthew Eby, founder and CEO of First Street Foundation, said in the press release.

Extreme Heat
A map showing areas at risk. First Street Foundation

Next year, 50 counties in the United States are expected to experience temperatures above 125 degrees Fahrenheit, the foundation said. More than 8 million residents currently live in those areas.

That number is expected to explode over the next three decades, especially in central states "where there are no coastal influences to mitigate extreme temperatures," according to an article also published Monday by First Street Foundation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Counties in Texas, California, Arizona and Florida are expected to see the largest number of dangerously hot days, per the article.

Some southern states could see more than 70 straight days of a heat index over 100 degrees, The Washington Post reported.

However, Miami-Dade County is projected to experience "the most severe shift in local temperatures" in the coming years, with an estimated 91 days of a heat index over 100 degrees by 2053, the Post noted.

Extreme Heat
David McNew/Getty

Heat indixes between 103 and 124 degrees are considered dangerous, and can lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat stroke "with prolonged exposure" to the conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat stroke is "highly likely" if the heat index reaches 125 degrees or above.

First Street Foundation is a nonprofit "research and technology group working to define America's growing climate risk," they say.

The foundation's website says the group is comprised of "cutting-edge scientists, technologists, and communicators."

Related Articles
A man sits next to the Salmon Street Springs fountain in downtown Portland, Ore., on Tues., July 26, 2022. Temperatures were expected to reach triple digits as a heat wave that is forecast to last all week continued.
At Least 14 Deaths in Oregon May Be Linked to Heat Wave, Authorities Say
lion
Zoo Atlanta Announces Temporary Early Closures Due To Extreme Heat
A man cycles through floodwaters in Batu Berendam in Malaysia's southern coastal state of Malacca on January 3, 2022.
The Most Extreme Weather Events of 2022 (So Far)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022
Death Toll of San Antonio Tractor-Trailer Tragedy Rises to 53: Migrants Were 'Abandoned,' Says Archbishop
What to Know About Plenity, the New Prescription Weight Loss Treatment
What to Know About Plenity, the New Prescription Weight Loss Treatment
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Rural COVID
COVID Is Killing Rural Americans at Twice the Rate of People in Urban Areas
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
american idol where are they now
'American Idol' 's Most Memorable Contestants: Where Are They Now?
People Bathe In The Trocadero Fountain
Record-Breaking Intense Heat Wave Hits Europe and Sparks Massive Wildfire in Spain
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Visitors of Inokashira Park enjoy boating during Cherry blossom
Japanese Cherry Blossoms Hit Earliest Peak in 1,200 Years — and It's Likely Due to Climate Change
CFA Member works on controlled back burns along Putty Road on November 14, 2019 in Sydney, Australia
2019 Was the Second-Hottest Year on Record, NOAA and NASA Say
portland oregon
Over 60 People Die amid Heatwave in Oregon: 'A True Health Crisis,' Says County Official
polar-bear
'Choosing a Plant-Based Diet' Can Help Save Earth — But There's Not Much Time Left, Experts Warn