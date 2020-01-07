Puerto Rico Faces More Seismic Activity as Additional Tremors Expected After Another Earthquake

Image zoom San Juan in darkness after a 6.4 earthquake rattled Puerto Rico early January 7, 2020, leaving the island largely without power. RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty

Yet another earthquake has hit Puerto Rico in what’s been a tumultuous few weeks in terms of seismic activity.

Early Tuesday morning, at about 4:24 a.m. local time, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the U.S. territory, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, just one day after a series of tremors collapsed homes, and caused landslides and power outages.

A 6.0-magnitude aftershock was recorded three hours later, according to the Associated Press, making the two quakes the largest for the southern region since the activity began on Dec. 28.

Director of Puerto Rico’s Seismic Network Víctor Huérfano told the AP that this is expected to be “the largest quake for now” and that aftershocks will “continue for some time.”

The expert also said reports of damage are not immediately available since communications are cut-off throughout the affected areas.

According to CNN, the earthquakes leading up to Tuesday morning’s seemed to have been foreshocks, and the USGS warned, “When there are more earthquakes, the chance of a large earthquake is greater which means that the chance of damage is greater.”

RELATED: Earthquakes Destroy Punta Ventana, Puerto Rican Natural Wonder: ‘Our Icon Is’ Gone

Image zoom USGS/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

On Monday morning, Puerto Rico was hit by a pair of earthquakes that caused some buildings to fully or partially collapse.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Puerto Rico at 6:32 a.m. local time, according to CBS News. The quake caused small landslides and power outages around the island. Photographs posted to social media showed damaged structures, and one picture showed two cars that had been completely crushed under a building.

A second quake, measuring at magnitude 5.1, hit the island at 10:51 a.m. There have been no immediate reports of casualties.

The quakes hit just as the island was preparing for Three Kings Day, a religious holiday comparable to Christmas Day that is known for social gatherings and gift-giving.

“This is hell,” resident Alberto Rodríguez told NBC News. “We haven’t slept … you can’t remain calm here. Guánica is no longer a safe place.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Guanica, Puerto Rico, Jan. 6, 2020 Carlos Giusti/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom Guanica, Puerto Rico, Jan. 6, 2020 Carlos Giusti/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED: Tandem Earthquakes Cause Building Collapses and Power Outages in Puerto Rico: ‘This Is Hell’

A famous rock formation and tourist landmark in Puerto Rico was destroyed when the island was hit by the earthquakes on Monday.

Punta Ventana, a stone arch shaped like a window and located beside the ocean of Puerto Rico’s southern coast, was destroyed after the Caribbean island was plagued by the quakes.

“Playa Ventana has collapsed,” said Guayanilla spokesman Glidden Lopez, according to the Miami Herald. “Today our icon is nothing but a memory.”

The AP reported last week that the island was experiencing rare seismic activity, with a 4.5 magnitude quake striking on Jan. 2. The activity began on Dec. 28 with a 4.7-magnitude quake followed by another measuring 5.1.