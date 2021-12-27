Prolific Painter Wayne Thiebaud Dies at 101: 'He Was a Brilliant Artist'

Acclaimed painter Wayne Thiebaud — most known for his decorative pieces that brought commonplace objects to life — has died. He was 101.

The University of California, Davis where Thiebaud taught for more than 40 years, announced his death in a news release on Sunday.

In the statement, the university noted that his legacy will live on through future generations.

"Wayne Thiebaud had a profound and lasting influence on our university, but his legacy transcends UC Davis. He was beloved as an artist, professor, mentor, father, grandfather, philanthropist and community leader," UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May said in the news release.

"He was a brilliant artist, and his work will forever encourage us to see our world in a more textural light, where common objects can ascend to profound and iconic heights."

Thiebaud's portfolio includes depictions of pastries, delicatessen counters, diners, lipsticks, gum ball machines and various landscapes. His work has become highly valued over the years, with CNN reporting in 2019 that Thiebaud's piece, Encased Cakes, sold for more than $8.4 million at Sotheby's in New York.

The outlet also reported that shortly before Thiebaud's death, his painting Four Pinball Machines sold for over $19.1 million at Christie's auction house.

In addition to being a celebrated artist, Thiebaud was dedicated to his work as a professor at UC Davis.

"Wayne Thiebaud believed teaching and learning were life's most important pursuits. He loved to read, discuss, and look together with his students," said Rachel Teagle, founding director of the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art at UC Davis in the news release. '"Painting is a team sport,'" he liked to say. "And for his many, many lifelong students, learning with Wayne was a great honor."

"Wayne Thiebaud will have a powerful impact on succeeding generations of students," said Annabeth Rosen, co-chair of the Department of Art and Art History. "He was exceptional in his dedication to teaching long after he retired."

Wayne Thiebaud Credit: Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Before joining UC Davis, Thiebaud was an art professor at Sacramento Junior College. After retiring at 70, he continued to teach as a professor emeritus at UC Davis.

In a statement California Gov. Gavin Newsom also reflected on Thiebaud's legacy.

"From gumball machines to the landscapes of San Francisco, he transformed everyday life into an iconic statement of color and form," read the statement per CNN.