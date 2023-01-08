Professor Stephen Hawking: His Life in Photos

The world-renowned physicist, who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease at age 21, died on March 14, 2018

By Grace Gavilanes
Published on January 8, 2023 10:00 AM
Stephen Hawking's Early Years

Santi Visalli/Getty

As a 21-year-old student at Camdridge University, Stephen Hawking was diagnosed with motor neuron disease and was given only two years to live.

As his condition worsened, Hawking gradually began to lose his ability to move, slowly being able to communicate by using a single cheek muscle that was attached to a device that allowed him to speak.

Stephen Hawking's Studies

Girish Srivastava/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Despite his diagnosis and alarming prognosis, Hawking continued his studies at Cambridge University, and went on to change the subject of cosmology.

Stephen Hawking and Wife Jane

Eleanor Bentall/Corbis via Getty Images

While he was still a student at Cambridge University, before his battle with motor neuron disease, Hawking met his first wife, Jane.

Jane and Hawking divorced in 1995 after 30 years of marriage, but she remained a constant in his life.

Stephen Hawking's A Brief History of Time

REX/Shutterstock

In 1988, Hawking published his bestseller book, A Brief History of Time, which featured a "theory of everything" that would later inspire an Oscar-winning film by the same name, decades later.

Stephen Hawking's Pop Culture Moments

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

"It would be the ultimate triumph of human reason — for then we should know the mind of God," he wrote in A Brief History of Time.

The book catapulted his fame from just within academia and he became a household name. He became a familiar figure in pop culture, with guest roles on The Simpsons and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Stephen Hawking and Wife Elaine Mason

Arnold Slater/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

In 1995, Hawking remarried Elaine Mason and the couple were together 11 years before ending their marriage.

Stephen Hawking and Jim Carrey

REX/Shutterstock

In 2003, Jim Carrey visited Professor Stephen Hawking at his home in Cambridge, Britain.

Stephen Hawking and Nelson Mandela

DENIS FARRELL/AFP/Getty Images

Hawking and former President Nelson Mandela got acquainted in Johannesburg, South Africa, in May 2008.

Stephen Hawking and Barack Obama

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In 2009, Hawking was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

Stephen Hawking on The Big Bang Theory

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Jim Parsons posed with Hawking as the pair geared up to film scenes for The Big Bang Theory, in which Parsons' character Sheldon got to finally meet his hero, Hawking.

Stephen Hawking and Jane Fonda

Ryan Miller/Getty Images

Backstage at a preview performance of 33 Variations, Jane Fonda — who portrayed a musicologist with ALS in the play — met with Hawking in 2011.

Stephen Hawking and Queen Elizabeth II

Jonathan Brady - Pool / Getty Images

In May 2014, Queen Elizabeth II met Professor Stephen Hawking during a reception for Leonard Cheshire Disability in the State Rooms.

Stephen Hawking and The Theory of Everything Movie

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In 2014, Hawking's life was adapted into the film The Theory of Everything starring Eddie Redmayne, who played the physicist, and Felicity Jones, who played his ex-wife Jane.

"I thought Eddie Redmayne portrayed me very well," Hawking said in a video interview. "At times, I thought it was me."

Stephen Hawking Dies

Chris Williamson/Getty Images

On March 14, 2018, Hawking's family revealed the world-renowned physicist died at age 76.

"We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today," his children, Lucy, Robert and Tim, with first wife Jane, said in the statement.

"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years," the statement continued. "His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world."

