Problem with IRS Website? This Simple Hack Could Help You Get Your Stimulus Check Details

Image zoom Having problems with IRS stimulus check -- try address in caps: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment

This simple solution could help users get past a technical hurdle on the official IRS website.

For those waiting on receiving their stimulus check in the mail, checking on the status of the $1,200 delivery can be tricky online, with many experiencing error reports that read "payment status not available."

The website is also where one can update their banking information to receive the funds via direct deposit — if you can get the site to function, of course.

Some social media users, however, have reported a workaround. Typing your address in all capital letters is apparently the magic trick.

"Sorry to be all 'I heard this one weird trick from a friend and it really works' BUT, after weeks of not being able to see our status on the IRS website, we tried typing our address in ALL CAPS and it worked and we were able to finally enter our bank account info," tweeted Los Angeles Times reporter Jessica Roy on Saturday.

The stimulus checks are issued by the federal government to help with the financial pain caused by the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has upended numerous businesses.

Last month, the House of Representatives passed an approximately $2 trillion stimulus package which President Donald Trump signed into law. It will provide a check of $1,200 for adults with an adjusted gross income of up to $75,000 a year, according to an analysis by the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of Senate Committee on Finance.

The more someone earns, however, the less money they will get from the government. The payment amount decreases by $5 for every $100 made above $75,000, capped for individuals with a gross income of $99,000 and above.

Married couples earning up to $150,000 will receive $2,400, and payments are progressively decreased until they are phased out at $198,000 for couples, according to Grassley’s office. In addition, the payments would include an additional $500 per child who is 16 years and under for parents beneath the income threshold.

“For the vast majority of Americans, no action on their part will be required in order to receive a rebate check as IRS will use a taxpayer’s 2019 tax return if filed, or in the alternative their 2018 return,” according to the analysis by Grassley’s office.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.