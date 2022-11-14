Ohio Priest Narrowly Misses Collision as SUV Flies Over His Moving Car: 'It's a Miracle'

An Ohio priest is counting his blessings after surviving what could have been a horrific accident.

Father John Bok was on his way to Mass on Oct. 2 when his 2014 Hyundai Sonata was nearly hit by an airborne SUV, the priest said in a post on The Franciscan Friars' website.

The Franciscan priest, 87, told the Catholic News Agency that he was nearing St. Andrew Parish in Milford around 8:40 a.m. when a young man passed out behind the wheel after reportedly having a seizure. He told the outlet that the other driver's car went off-road and was on course to ram its front into Bok's driver-side door.

However, the other man's vehicle then jumped a curb and crossed through a yard as it barreled toward Bok's car, the priest said.

Bok, 87, told the Catholic News Agency that "it's a miracle" he survived.

Footage of the incident, shared by the "We Are Franciscans" YouTube page, shows the victim's car strike a pole before it launches over the other moving vehicle.

"I did not know that that car went over top of me," Bok, a former physics teacher, reportedly told the Catholic News Agency. "I was looking ahead and it was to my left and above."

"I thought maybe it was a large bird or something and continued on my way to have the Mass," the priest wrote in his post.

Later that day, Bok wrote that the son of a nearby funeral homeowner, who is also a police officer, showed him the footage of his close call. "I couldn't believe what happened," the priest wrote.

The boy was transported to a hospital and survived, Bok said in his post. It is unclear what injuries, if any, the boy suffered as a result of the crash.

Bok, on the other hand, walked away from the incident unscathed. He said he is "certainly thankful to God."

"Why was the pole standing in that exact spot attached to nothing?" he wrote in his post on The Franciscan Friars website. "By what laws of physics did it lift the boy's car almost 5 feet in the air and send it over my car? So many questions."