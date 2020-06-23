Pride

Kehlani and Larray to Host Facebook Watch Pride Month Special Featuring JoJo Siwa, More LGBTQ Stars

The special, Pride On! Kehlani & Larray's Excellent Pride Ride, premieres June 4
Legally Blonde Sets All-LGBTQ+ Cast for 20th Anniversary Live Read

Leading the cast in the Legally Blonde 20th anniversary live read as Elle Woods is Alexandra Grey, while Fawzia Mirza will read as Elle's love interest Emmett Richmond
Lady Gaga Accepts Key to West Hollywood as City Makes May 23 Born This Way Day: 'I'll Cherish This'

Lady Gaga made an in-person appearance at the event, which also marked 10 years since the release of her Born This Way album
LEGO Unveils First LGBTQ Set Called 'Everyone Is Awesome' Launching for Pride Month

The colorful LEGO set goes on sale June 1 to mark the start of Pride Month
Lil Nas X Says 'It's Rare' That Online Hate Gets to Him After Coming Out: 'The Love Outweighs the Hate'

"I'd say it's definitely my most vulnerable song," Lil Nas X tells PEOPLE of his upcoming single "Sun Goes Down," which drops Friday
NYC Anti-Violence Project's Beverly Tillery on the Crisis of Hate Toward Black Trans Women

There's a Crisis of Hate Toward Black Trans Women — and You Can Help, Says AVP's Bev Tillery
PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justice
Lil Nas X Marks One Year Since Coming Out as Gay: 'Wow That Was Fun'

Lil Nas X came out as gay on Twitter in June 2019
Google Pays Tribute to LGBTQ Activist Marsha P. Johnson with Doodle for Pride Month

The company will honor Marsha P. Johnson on June 30, the final day of Pride month
Happy Pride! Take a Look at Protests, Celebrations & Events Happening Around the World

Dan Levy's Ralph Lauren Pride Photo Shoot Was All Virtual: 'I'm Terrible with Technology!'

Hairspray Star Nikki Blonsky Comes Out as Gay While Lip-Syncing Diana Ross' 'I'm Coming Out'

Andy Cohen Officiates Virtual Gay Wedding on WWHL — and Patti LaBelle Performs!

Vera Wang Shows Off Her Pride Mani and Toned Figure in Sports Bra Ahead of Her 71st Birthday

Designer Vera Wang rocked a rainbow manicure while celebrating Pride Month

Former President Obama and Taylor Swift Set to Take Center Stage for Stonewall Day Celebration

Human Interest // June 23, 2020
Laverne Cox Is Auctioning Off Her Statement-Making Emmy's Clutch to Support LGBTQ+ Charity

Style // June 22, 2020
Ricky Martin, Katy Perry, Adam Lambert and More Team Up for Can't Cancel Pride Virtual Coronavirus Benefit

Music // June 16, 2020
Queer Eye Stars Celebrate Pride by Honoring the People Who Inspired Them to Come Out

TV // June 12, 2020
My Coming Out Story: Moving Accounts from the LGBTQ Community

Human Interest // June 11, 2020
Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley on the Power of Pride

TV // June 10, 2020
