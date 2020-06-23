Kehlani and Larray to Host Facebook Watch Pride Month Special Featuring JoJo Siwa, More LGBTQ Stars
The special, Pride On! Kehlani & Larray's Excellent Pride Ride, premieres June 4
Legally Blonde Sets All-LGBTQ+ Cast for 20th Anniversary Live Read
Leading the cast in the Legally Blonde 20th anniversary live read as Elle Woods is Alexandra Grey, while Fawzia Mirza will read as Elle's love interest Emmett Richmond
Lady Gaga Accepts Key to West Hollywood as City Makes May 23 Born This Way Day: 'I'll Cherish This'
Lady Gaga made an in-person appearance at the event, which also marked 10 years since the release of her Born This Way album
LEGO Unveils First LGBTQ Set Called 'Everyone Is Awesome' Launching for Pride Month
The colorful LEGO set goes on sale June 1 to mark the start of Pride Month
Lil Nas X Says 'It's Rare' That Online Hate Gets to Him After Coming Out: 'The Love Outweighs the Hate'
"I'd say it's definitely my most vulnerable song," Lil Nas X tells PEOPLE of his upcoming single "Sun Goes Down," which drops Friday
There's a Crisis of Hate Toward Black Trans Women — and You Can Help, Says AVP's Bev Tillery
PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justice