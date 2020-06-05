Notable Figures & Moments in Pride Month History to Honor This Week, from Gilbert Baker to Alan Turing

In his memoir titled Rainbow Warrior: My Life in Color, Baker wrote about how the earlier movement's pink triangle symbol needed to be replaced with something that represented the revolution in the late '70s more accurately.

"As a community, both local and international, gay people were in the midst of an upheaval, a battle for equal rights, a shift in status where we were now demanding power, taking it," he wrote. "This was our new revolution: a tribal, individualistic, and collective vision. It deserved a new symbol."

It was later at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom when Baker had an epiphany, recalling, "A rainbow. That's the moment when I knew exactly what kind of flag I would make."

"A Rainbow Flag was a conscious choice, natural and necessary. The rainbow came from earliest recorded history as a symbol of hope," he continued, adding, "Now the rioters who claimed their freedom at the Stonewall Bar in 1969 would have their own symbol of liberation."

Baker died of natural causes in March of 2017.