Everything You Need to Know About Pride Month

Starting with the Stonewall Uprising in June 1969, Pride Month both commemorates and celebrates LGBTQ activism and culture through the years

June is Pride Month, and though it may look different this year without the usual parades and gatherings because of the coronavirus, that does not mean that we shouldn't be celebrating the work of the LGBTQ activists who have changed the world.

What Is Pride Month?

Pride Month is an entire month dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ voices, celebration of LGBTQ culture and the support of LGBTQ rights. Throughout the month of June, nationwide, there have traditionally been parades, protests, drag performances, live theater and memorials and celebrations of life for members of the community who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS. It is part political activism, part celebration of all the LGBTQ community has achieved over the years.

What Is the Pride Symbol?

You probably knew that the rainbow flag — created by artist Gilbert Baker in 1978 — is used as a symbol of LGBTQ pride, but did you know that each color on the flag has its own meaning? In the widely known six-color flag, red is symbolic of life, orange is symbolic of spirit, yellow is sunshine, green is nature, blue represents harmony and purple is spirit. In the original eight-color flag, hot pink was included to represent sex and turquoise to represent magic/art.

There have been many variations on the flag. This year, the flag has been altered in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests, including black to represent diversity, brown to represent inclusivity and light blue and pink, the colors of the trans pride flag.

Why Do We Celebrate in June?

We celebrate in June to coincide with the catalyst of the Gay Liberation Movement that was the Stonewall Uprising. In the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, police raided a popular gay bar in N.Y.C.'s West Village, The Stonewall Inn. This was commonplace for the time, but on this particular evening, the patrons of the bar fought back, starting the Stonewall Riots, which went on for days.

The Stonewall Inn was declared a historic landmark by the city of New York in 2015 and later named a national monument by President Barack Obama in 2016.

This June is the 50th anniversary of the first Pride parade, which happened in 1970, one year after the uprising.

Who Were the Major Figures Involved?

Marsha P. Johnson is often credited with throwing the first punch at the Stonewall Inn (though there are many prominent figures who are also rumored to have done so). She was a black trans woman celebrating her 25th birthday at the time of the riots and a tour de force in the gay community. She passed away in 1992 at just 46 years old after police found her body in the Hudson River — her death was initially ruled a suicide, despite friends and loved ones insisting that could not be the case.

Sylvia Rivera was an activist and self-professed drag queen who also played a part in the Stonewall Riots. She fought for transgender rights alongside Marsha P. Johnson, creating S.T.A.R. (Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries) to help house homeless LGBTQ youth. She advocated for transgender rights until her passing in 2002.

Stormé DeLarverie was a gay rights activist and drag performer who was also at Stonewall when it was raided that night. Her friend, Lisa Cannistraci, told the New York Times upon her death in 2014, “Nobody knows who threw the first punch, but it’s rumored that she did, and she said she did. She told me she did.”

How Can You Celebrate Pride 2020?

Celebrations this year will look very different because of the coronavirus pandemic and the protests that have swept the nation following the killing of Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. Therefore, many of the traditional Pride parades have been canceled or postponed. In some cases, Pride organizers have joined forces with the Black Lives Matter organization to show solidarity with their black brothers and sisters, specifically the black trans women who can be credited with beginning the Gay Rights movement.

Here are some easy ways to celebrate: