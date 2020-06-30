Happy Pride! Take a Look at Protests, Celebrations & Events Happening Around the World

June 28, 2020, marked the 50th anniversary of the first Pride March. Though Pride this year looks different amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are still showing up to protest, celebrate and make a stand 

By Andrea Wurzburger
June 30, 2020 11:07 AM

Brooklyn, New York

A protestor displays blue and pink wings that read 'BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER' while marching in Brooklyn on June 14. 

Brooklyn, New York

Thousands wearing white and participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter march on June 14 in Brooklyn.

Los Angeles, California

One protestor waves a flag that reads "Black Trans Lives Matter" while participating in a June 14 All Black Lives Matter Solidarity March. 

Chicago, Illinois

A protestor holds a sign that reads "COLORFUL KIDS MATTER" while marching in the Boystown neighborhood of Chicago on June 14. 

New York, New York

An impressive crowd gathers on the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march, June 28, for the second-annual Queer Liberation March for Black Lives and Against Police Brutality.

Richmond, Virginia

A Pride flag is projected over the statue of Confederate General Robert Lee on June 12 in Richmond, Virginia, as people peacefully protest. 

Cincinnati, Ohio

Demonstrators march during a Black Lives Matter rally on June 28 in Cincinnati.

Berlin, Germany

Demonstrators gather, carrying rainbow flags and signs in Berlin, Germany, on June 27 for an LGBTQ Pride March. 

Jerusalem, Israel

Though the Pride parade was canceled in Jerusalem due to COVID-19, people take part in a socially distanced rally in support of LGBTQ+ rights. 

Brooklyn, New York

People take part in the "Queers and Queens Unite" march, riding their bikes while wearing masks in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Brooklyn, New York

Drag queen, Merry Cherry, rides in a car during a bicycle ride for Black Lives Matter on June 26. 

London, England

Pride may be virtual this year, but screens in Picadilly Circus on June 27 show parade highlights as spectators watch. 

Madrid, Spain

In Madrid on June 28, people march during the Alternative Gay Pride parade, a movement that is meant to fight against the commercialization of Pride. 

Rome, Italy

On June 13, a drag queen waves a rainbow flag from a car during Rome's Fase Rainbow event.

Rome, Italy

Two people ride a vespa past Rome's iconic Coliseum during the Fase Rainbow event on June 13.

