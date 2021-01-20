Inauguration Day (1/20/2021) is a palindrome date this year, meaning it's read the same forward and backward

Presidential Inauguration Lands on a Palindrome Date — and It Won’t Happen Again Until 3021

The presidential inauguration of Joe Biden on Wednesday marks a historic day in America for yet another reason.

Jan. 20 — which sees Biden, 78, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, 56, officially be sworn into office at the U.S. Capitol — also marks the first Inauguration Day in American history that falls on a rare seven-digit palindrome date, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

Palindrome dates are dates that can be read the same forward and backward — which is the case for Wednesday's seven-digit date, 1/20/2021. It is one of 26 such seven-digit palindrome dates in the 21st century, Dr. Aziz Inan, a professor at the University of Portland who has been studying palindrome dates for over a decade, told Farmer's Almanac.

Including Wednesday, a string of five-digital palindrome dates will continue on for 10 days straight until 1/29/21.

The next Inauguration Day to fall on a palindrome date will not occur for another 1,000 years on Jan. 20, 3021, per Farmer's Almanac.

2021 will feature a total of 22 palindrome dates: one four-digit palindrome, which occurred on 1/2/21, 19 five-digit palindromes in January and December, and two six-digit palindromes that also occur in December, according to Farmer's Almanac.

"The year 2011 had 22 (palindrome dates), and in the next century, they will be found in 2111 and 2121," said Dr. Inan.

December 2021 will mark another string of palindrome dates, with 12/1/21 to 12/9/21 featuring nine consecutive five-digit palindromes. 12/02/2021 is also an eight-digit palindrome date, which will only occur 12 times in the 21st century, according to Dr. Inan's calculations.

Departing President Donald Trump and his family left the White House earlier in the day and headed to his private club in Florida, ending his four-year term in office that had been punctuated by his refusal to acknowledge his defeat.