Pregnant YouTuber Nicole Thea Honored with a Birthday Balloon Release Ceremony 3 Weeks After Her Death

Nicole Thea, who was pregnant with her first child, died on July 11 at the age of 24

Nicole Thea's loved ones are honoring the late YouTuber on what would've been her 25th birthday.

Thea's boyfriend Global Boga, who was expecting a child with the star when she died earlier this month, shared a photo and several videos from a balloon released held in her honor on Wednesday, writing on his Instagram, "Baby girl my Shawty my Queen."

"I have a lot to say, a lot on my mind & no one on this planet can understand what I am going through in my life. The pain can’t be explained," he continued. "TODAY IS YOUR 25th BIRTHDAY & IM FILLED WITH THE MOST PAIN YET IM GLAD I COULD AT ATLEAST MAKE YOUR DAY SPECIAL."

"I WILL LOVE YOU EVERYDAY ALL NIGHT ALL MY LIFE," Boga added.

Thea's mother paid tribute to her daughter with a sweet message, writing on Instagram, "Happy 25th Birthday Nicole. ❤️ You are my beautiful baby girl who I miss terribly."

"My heart aches every moment of every day. 💔😰You have always been a good girl, always helping those in need no matter how big or small. You loved life & inspired so many people including me, so thank you."

"I am so proud of everything that you achieved & the plans you had clearly they were too big for this world. But in your memory we will continue to do the projects you had started & those you had planned," her note read. "I am proud that you are my daughter. I MISS YOU & LUV YOU FOREVER, until we meet again. Luv Mama xxx ❤️."

Image zoom Nicole Thea Nicole Thea/Instagram

Thea passed away on July 11. Her unborn son, whom she and Boga hoped to name Reign, also died, according to a statement from her family.

"To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning," a July 12 post shared on Thea's Instagram read.

"As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened," the statement continued.