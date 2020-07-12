A cause of death has not yet been revealed

Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dies at 24: 'Our Hearts Are Truly Broken,' Her Family Says

YouTube star Nicole Thea, who was pregnant with her first child, has died. She was 24.

Thea's family confirmed the heartbreaking news on Sunday in an Instagram post, and also shared that Thea's unborn son, whom she and her boyfriend Global Boga hoped to name Reign, also died.

"To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning," the family's post read.

Thea's family went on to explain that the YouTube star had "pre-scheduled a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired."

"As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened," they said.

Thea has over 74.8K subscribers on YouTube. Her most recent video was posted on Sunday and featured the late YouTube star getting ready to do a milk bath.

The 14-minute video was titled "GOT IN A BATH FULL OF MILK! *BTS PREGNANCY SHOOT" and also showcased special moments from Thea's maternity photoshoot.

Thea announced her pregnancy on April 19 with a sweet video on Instagram of herself showing off her baby bump while dancing beside Boga.

"GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet," she wrote. "I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me. Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml. Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father."

"We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby," Thea added. "Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends 🥺."

Nicole Thea/Instagram

One week later, the YouTube star revealed the sex of her baby on the way.