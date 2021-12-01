"I would hate to see the fire and know I didn't do anything and somebody died," said Sarah Maughan, who is currently four months pregnant

Pregnant Woman Rushes Into Burning Home to Save Sleeping Neighbor: 'He Barely Made It Out'

This Utah woman went the extra mile to save a neighbor in need.

Sarah Maughan, who is currently four months pregnant, immediately jumped into action on Friday night after learning that a fire had broken out in her neighborhood, according to NBC affiliate KSL-TV.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I barely knocked on the door and the guy was asleep," Maughan told local ABC station KTVX. "I came over to make sure nobody was in and I banged on the guy's door and he looked like a deer in headlights and his jaw dropped."

"He barely made it out," she continued, noting that just seconds after she rushed to his aide, his home was covered with flames.

Maughan, who lives on the other side of the street, said the decision to help her neighbor wasn't something she gave a lot of thought to.

"I just reacted. Probably not the best idea, you know, being pregnant," she told KSL-TV. "But you know, I would hate to see the fire and know I didn't do anything and somebody died."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Local fire officials told KTVX that although many buildings were destroyed as a result of the fire, nobody was seriously injured.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials told the outlet that the blaze originated inside a detached home garage.

As for her neighbor, Maughan told KSL-TV that he "was very grateful."

"We were just kind of hugging each other," she said.