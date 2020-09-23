Pregnant Woman Jumps Into Water to Rescue Husband from Shark Attack in Florida

The man was snorkeling with family when he was bitten on the shoulder "almost immediately" upon entering the water

A man who suffered a “severe” shark bite while snorkeling in Florida with his family was pulled to safety by his pregnant wife, who leaped into the water to rescue him, according to authorities and local reports.

Andrew Eddy, 30, was snorkeling on a private boat at Sombrero Key Light on Sunday when he was bitten on the shoulder by a shark “almost immediately” upon entering the water, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputy Christopher Aguanno wrote in his report that Eddy’s wife, Margot Dukes Eddy, saw the shark’s dorsal fin, and then saw the water fill with blood, the Miami Herald reported.

“Dukes, without hesitation, dove into the water and pulled Eddy to the safety of the boat,” Aguanno reportedly wrote.

The couple was on the boat with Dukes Eddy’s parents, her sister and her sister’s boyfriend, most of whom were already in the water when the attack occurred, according to the Herald.

Eddy, who lives in Atlanta, was taken from the water to Sombrero Beach around 10:30 a.m., and airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, the sheriff’s office’s statement said.

His injuries were described as “severe,” though his condition has not been released. Dukes Eddy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The sheriff’s office said that witnesses reported seeing a bull shark in the area, and that the one that attacked Eddy was between 8 and 10 feet long. No one else was injured in the attack.

“This was a very rare medical crisis for the Florida Keys, but everyone came together — including those witnesses on the boat to 911 Communicators to all our emergency responders — in order to ensure this victim received life-saving care,” Sheriff Ramsay said in a statement.