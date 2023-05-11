Pregnant Woman Catches 2-Year-Old Boy Who Fell from Second-Story Window While Walking Her Dog

Kyrie Jones, who is 33 weeks pregnant, said the toddler was throwing items out of the window before going over the edge

Published on May 11, 2023 12:24 PM

A pregnant Iowa woman jumped into action earlier this week to help a toddler who fell from a second-story window.

Kyrie Jones, 35, was walking her dog outside her Des Moines home on Monday when she spotted a 2-year-old boy throwing items from a second-story window of a nearby residence, according to CBS affiliate KCCI and The Washington Post.

At one point, Jones said the boy began leaning over the edge of the window, the outlets reported. The pregnant woman tried to alert someone at the home on Merle Hay Road, but to no avail.

Concerned, Jones called the police for help. When she returned, she realized he had fallen out the window and was hanging onto a ledge.

Jones, who is 33 weeks pregnant, said she started screaming for help as the boy began to cry, according to The Washington Post.

"I stood right underneath him just in case," Jones told KCCI. "And I was screaming … The window was open, so I was hoping that someone might hear me."

However, there was no response. Then, the toddler lost his grip and plummeted toward the ground — but Jones grabbed him just before he hit the concrete.

Police arrived at the scene a short time later, per the outlets. The boy's mom eventually came outside, as well.

Des Moines Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Paul Parizek told The Washington Post that the child's mother had left him unattended for a "short period" while inside their townhouse.

No charges have been filed, though the matter has been referred to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, Parizek told the newspaper.

The Des Moines Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jones is simply happy to have been in the right place at the right time. Had she come out any later, she fears she might have seen the toddler on the ground.

"As long as the baby is safe, I am good," Jones told KCCI.

