Pregnant N.C. Woman, 19, Saved from Car Crash by Her Husband Moments Before Vehicle Burst Into Flames

A young pregnant woman was rescued by her husband from her car as it was bursting into flames after a rollover crash earlier this week.

Nautica Hall, 19, told the local Fox affiliate news station that she had been driving behind her husband, Shawn, in Trinity, North Carolina on Monday when she lost control of her car.

"At first it was slow motion, then it all hit. It was very scary," she recalled of the moment leading up to her crash into a ditch on the side of Covered Bridge Road.

"I lost control of my car," she said. "The back part of the wheel hit the back part of the road. I started to spin out, and I hit the ditch head-on, I kind of blacked out from there."

Meanwhile, Shawn, who was driving ahead of his wife, watched the crash take place in his rearview mirror.

"All I remember is I watch it happen, jumped from my car, screamed, 'Baby girl,' went to her window. I was doing anything to get her out," the 21-year-old said.

Shawn said that he managed to get Nautica, who is 32 weeks pregnant, out of the car just minutes before it burst into flames.

"As soon as I got her out of the window and got her in a safe distance, two minutes later the whole car went up in flames," he said, adding that "If it wasn't for a seatbelt she probably would have been thrown from the window."

However, Nautica told local ABC affiliate WLOS that the seatbelt got stuck after the crash.

"My seatbelt was stuck, and I didn't have enough strength to lift myself and get out," she said, adding that she was "terrified" she was going to die.

"If I had waited any longer, she might not be here," Shawn told Fox 8.

Nautica said her only concern was for her unborn baby. "My first thought was to see if my son was OK, I didn't care about myself," she said.