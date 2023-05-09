Pregnant Mom and 2 Children Killed Alongside Father in Head-On Collision in Texas

A pregnant woman, her partner and their two toddlers were killed by a wrong-way driver in an early-morning crash in Texas over the weekend.

Melodi Boivin, 21, Xavier Caballero, 23, and their children, 2-year-old Marcellus and 1-year-old Lezlie died in the collision along a Lubbock highway early Saturday morning, Lubbock police said in a news release.

The family's minivan was traveling in the right lane along Marsha Sharp Freeway shortly before 1:30 a.m. when it was hit head-on by 46-year-old George Wallace, who was driving his SUV on the wrong side of the road.

Wallace also died in the crash, authorities said.

Both of the children, who were in car seats, were taken to University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, per the release.

Police closed the freeway on Sunday to further investigate and map the accident, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

GoFundMe

A GoFundMe started by Xavier's cousin, Bailey Bryan, alleges that the family was "struck by a drunk driver."

The proceeds of the fundraiser will go to funeral arrangements for the victims, whose families "are going through a huge tragedy and need all the help they can get."

"Please help these two families as they lost not just one, but four and more in this tragedy," Bryan wrote.