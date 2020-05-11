The woman and her children were killed alongside the kids' 22-year-old father and his 16-year-old brother

Pregnant 22-Year-Old Mom and Her Two Young Children Among 5 Killed in Mo. Car Crash

A Missouri community has been left heartbroken after a pregnant 22-year-old and her two young children were among a group of people tragically killed in a car crash.

Kristy Monroe, her 7-month-old daughter Kaniyah and her 2-year-old son Trevon Jr. all died in the crash on Saturday, along with the children's 22-year-old father Travon Nelson, and Travon's 16-year-old brother Samuel Nelson, NBC affiliate KSDK reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was the worst Mother's Day of my life," Travon's mother Kennesa Thompson told the outlet after the tragedy. "I'm just at a loss for words. It hurts."

Family members told KSDK that Kristy was expecting another child.

The deadly accident unfolded around 5 p.m. as Travon was driving a Toyota RAV4 on Lucas and Hunt Road in north St. Louis County, according to highway patrol records.

Kristy was sitting in the passenger's seat, while the children and their uncle were in the backseat with seatbelts on, KSDK reported.

Image zoom The victims of the car crash Facebook

RELATED: 6, Including Family of 5, Killed in Crash After Elderly Man Drives Wrong Way on the Interstate

The highway patrol report indicates that Travon drove off the right side of the road, then over-corrected himself and drove into the northbound lane of traffic.

A Nissan truck driven by Larry Boyd then collided with the back of the RAV4, causing the vehicle to overturn with the family inside.

Those who witnessed the crash attempted to help the victims, according to KSDK, but it was too late for the family, as all five people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, Boyd, 54, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital, highway patrol records stated.

Image zoom Kristy Monroe and Travon Nelson's children Facebook

In the wake of the tragedy, two GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for the family to help them with funeral expenses. One was arranged by Kristy's sister Erin Monroe, while the other was created by Travon's father, Robert Nelson.

Many loved ones also turned to social media to pay tribute to the victims and express their heartbreak over the situation.

"I miss y’all and it hurts me and my wife to know that we will never see you guys again," wrote one of Kristy's friends on Facebook.

"I love you so much Kristy Monroe. I’m just glad every time we left each other we said I love you," her sister Erin wrote in a Facebook post, adding in a separate one, "We hadda bond from the very beginning, my sister and my best friend."

RELATED VIDEO: 'Amazing Mother' Dies in Car Crash on Way to Deliver Third Child — Who Miraculously Survived

"Why did you leave me? I’ll never be able to understand. My sister? My niece and nephew," she continued. "I can’t begin to understand why y’all all left me... I love y’all so much I just hope you knew how much I truly loved you. I know y’all all up there kicking it together. God knew he couldn’t take one of y’all and not all😭 lord please wrap your arms around me... idk if I’m okay after this."

Added Travon's mom to KSDK: "I just can't believe it. Last time I saw Samuel was on Saturday morning and the last time I saw Travon was on Thursday... It's hard right now. All I know is God is going to get me through this, all of this."