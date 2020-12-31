Pregnant Mom Killed Alongside Son, 7, and Daughter, 4, in Texas Car Crash

Brittany Counts and her fiancé Dillon Latta were expecting a baby girl in May

A pregnant Texas mom and her two children were killed Monday in a car accident in Texas.

A release from the Texas Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE identifies the victims as Brittany Counts, 25, her son Wyatt Mask, 7, and daughter Preslee Mask, 4.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The crash occurred at about 12:35 p.m. local time in Springtown on Texas State Highway 199, in Parker County. Counts "failed to control her speed and took evasive action moving to the left to try and avoid" a 2017 GMC pickup truck.

Counts was unable to avoid hitting the truck, which caused her vehicle, a 2007 Ford Edge, "to spin clockwise into the westbound lane of travel where it was struck by a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup," the release continues. "The collision killed the 25-year-old driver and two juvenile passengers, ages seven and four, who were inside the Edge."

The driver of the F-150 was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, the statement says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following the tragedy, Counts' fiancé Dillon Latta posted a photo of the pair to his Facebook page, revealing that they'd been expecting a daughter together this spring.

"Your the love of my life. Our baby girl was due in May ... God please help me through this I don't know what to do," he wrote.

A fundraiser for funeral expenses was set up on Facebook by Latta's brother-in-law Stephen Winkler, and has already surpassed its $20,000 goal, having reached $25,660 as of Thursday morning.

"Today was a tragic day for our family, my brother in law Dillon Latta lost his fiance Brittany Counts, his unborn daughter Paislee Denise Latta, and his 7 year old step son Wyatt Mask and 4 year old step daughter Preslee Mask in a tragic car accident in Springtown Tx," Winkler wrote in the description.

He added, "Due to the sudden loss and unexpected funeral expenses any help would be greatly appreciated during this families time of need."

Image zoom Crime-scene tape | Credit: Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Mom of 3 Killed 10 Days Before Due Date When Wheel from Truck Smashes into Her Windshield

Loved ones and strangers alike poured in to offer their condolences on Latta's Facebook post, which features a loving snapshot of himself and Counts sharing an embrace amid a stunning outdoor landscape.

"I do not know you, but I came across your story on FB and wanted to offer my deepest condolences," one user wrote. "I have no words other than to say I am so sorry and I will be praying for you and yalls families during this time."

"I know there's not a thing anyone could say to take away your heartache but I wanted to say that you're forever in my prayers and that I am incredibly sorry for your loss," said another.

Alongside a follow-up post Tuesday featuring more images of the couple, Latta wrote, "Brittany was the definition of 'ride or die' she was here for me when I was going through some of the hardest times in my life. She showed me what unconditional love is. Her and Wyatt and Preslee mean the world to me and my family."