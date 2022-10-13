A pregnant Maryland firefighter did not let labor stop her from helping a person trapped in a car after they were both involved in a serious car crash earlier this month.

And less than 24 hours later, she gave birth to her third child.

Megan Warfield had just finished hosting a memorial golf tournament honoring her late father in early October when she was involved in a "significant" car crash, according to a Facebook post from the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue and Marine.

The firefighter, a volunteer, was "just a week or so shy of her due date" at the time, per the department.

After the collision, Warfield "immediately exited" her damaged vehicle and rushed to aid the person trapped inside the other vehicle, which overturned.

The crash caused the 30-year-old mom to begin her labor, but she ignored the pain to take care of the victim, according to Today.

"I don't know how I did what I did because the cramping was so bad," Warfield said during an Oct. 13 appearance on the NBC morning show. "I must've just been running on adrenaline."

Warfield, who also works with the Baltimore County Fire Department, did her best to keep the female victim calm until more help arrived, Today reports.

"I started to climb in there with her, but then I was like, 'What are you doing? You're nine months pregnant,'" she explained. "I ended up holding onto her to keep her in place because I wasn't sure of her injuries at the time.

After emergency responders arrived at the scene, Warfield checked herself into the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, according to Today and ABC affiliate WMAR-TV.

Less than a day later, the firefighter and her boyfriend, Joshua Daugherty, welcomed a healthy baby girl named Charlotte into the world. She is Warfield's third child.

Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue and Marine called Warfield "a true public servant" in its Facebook post, adding, "Since no good deed should go unrecognized, we wanted to highlight Megan's heroic and selfless actions."

"Congratulations Momma Megan, Job Well Done!" the department concluded.

Chief Fire Officer Shannon Stallings told WMAR-TV that while he wasn't surprised by Warfield's desire to help, he was stunned to see how close she was to her due date.

"It's not uncommon to see our volunteers on scene," Stallings said, "but to see one that's been on administrative duties only laying in glass and oil trying to care for someone just weeks out of her due date, it blew my mind. You don't see that everyday."

Warfield had been on desk duty in the weeks leading up to the crash and giving birth. Now, she is looking forward to returning to the field.

"I've been itching to get back out," she told Today. "It's what I was meant to do."