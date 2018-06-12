10 Incredibly Sweet Videos of Guys Finding Out They're Going to Be Dads

Juggling middle-of-the-night feedings and nonstop crying fits can be a little daunting for any new parent. But finding out you’re months away from welcoming your first child might just be total bliss. The same can be said for moms-to-be who make it their mission to surprise their unsuspecting partners with the happy news … in sweet, creative, and yes, cry-inducing ways.

Please welcome these endearing dudes who are about to find out they’re going to be dads for the first time, ever. Warning: we’re not responsible for any spontaneous happy-crying in public (but we wouldn’t shame you for it either, TBH.)

This guy who was already impressed by his partner’s gift …

… but nope, he was getting way more than an Up-themed painting. His partner wrote a letter on the back of the frame, which revealed the big news. “We did it!” the father-to-be exclaimed in between tears.

This guy who was literally speechless …

Don’t worry though. He eventually finds the words and gets so excited.

This guy who was a good sport about playing a music trivia game …

… that eventually led him to his wife’s news that she was pregnant with their first baby. Let the hugging and “Are you serious?!” questions begin.

This guy who had a hunch about what was going on before his wife revealed her news …

YouTube vlogger Austin didn’t even need to open the gift his wife, Jess, handed him. She began crying, which made him tear up and ask, “Are you playing me right now?” before excitedly saying, “I’m going to be a dad! … This feels like a dream.”

This guy who found out in a photo booth …

Girl took boy to a photo booth to take some pics — only for him to find out they were expecting after she held up a little beanie with “baby” embroidered on it, during their impromptu shoot. So. Cute.

This guy who got the surprise of a lifetime after he and his wife experienced fertility struggles …

Because when they cried tears of joy, we cried tears of joy.

This guy who got a very special Christmas present …

You’ll need to break out the tissues for this one. YouTube star Rachel surprised her husband, Harold, by blind-folding him with a Santa hat while she read a letter she had written for him. After realizing their wedding song, “A Thousand Years,” was playing in the background, Harold began to tear up. And when Rachel told him she was pregnant, he began to cry hysterically. “I’m right here! I’m your dad!” he said, addressing his wife’s little bump. “This is the best day ever!”

This guy who began crying after reading his wife’s poem …

Shout-out to the barking pup who was clearly concerned about why this father-to-be broke down in tears.

This guy who thought he was opening a package from Amazon …

… but when he opened the box, he was met with his wife’s positive pregnancy test. They both become emotional, hug … and we’re left in a pool of our own tears.

This guy who dropped to his knees …

We don’t blame him one bit.