Explorer Begins 1,100-Mile Trek to Become First Woman to Finish Solo, Unsupported Crossing of Antarctica

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

Published on November 17, 2022 10:56 AM
Preet Chandi. Photo: Courtesy Preet Chandi

A British Army officer is beginning a journey of over 1,100 miles across Antarctica in the hopes of becoming the first woman to complete the trip solo and without support.

According to the Derby Telegraph, 32-year-old Preet Chandi recently began the journey as a way to inspire others to "push their boundaries."

"I want to bring people on this journey with me, to help them believe that nothing is impossible," she told the outlet.

Earlier this year, Chandi, who also goes by the nickname "Polar Preet," became the first woman of color to complete a solo, unaided trip to the South Pole. The 700-mile trip took 740 days, per the Telegraph.

Chandi estimates her current trip will take about 75 days, with an end date sometime in January or February 2023.

On Monday, Chandi posted an update about the second day of her journey.

"It's pretty cold at the moment and very windy, a lot colder and windier than when I started last year," she wrote on Instagram. "But I started later in the season last year and I know the weather can be more temperamental early on."

"I can really feel my 120kg pulk," she added, referencing her sled.

She continued: "Going quite slow at the moment but I'll gradually build up my mileage as my pulk gets lighter too and I just need to remember that I am doing this day after day so I don't want to do too many hours too soon."

If Sandi completes her trek, she will become the first woman to do so without receiving resupplies.

In 2012, British explorer Felicity Aston became the first woman to finish a solo trip across the Antarctic, though she did so while receiving support, according to the U.K. Army.

RELATED VIDEO: Mother Surprised With Skydiving Adventure For Her 70th Birthday

In a post to her blog, Chandi said one of the people she is hoping to inspire is her young niece.

"'Nothing is impossible,' I've always had this idea that I can achieve something great, something that allows me to be a role model," she wrote. "I want my 11 year old niece to grow up without boundaries, knowing the possibilities of what you can achieve in life are endless.

This journey aims to inspire future generations in achieving whatever they desire and encourage other to push their boundaries," she contnued.

