Winning Numbers Revealed for Record $1.9B Powerball Jackpot After Overnight Delay

The California lottery announced the winning numbers for its massive jackpot after security protocols delayed Monday's highly anticipated drawing

By
Published on November 8, 2022 10:45 AM
Image
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Check those tickets!

The numbers are finally in for Powerball's record-breaking $1.9 billion jackpot after the drawing was delayed Monday over security protocols.

The winning numbers revealed Tuesday are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the Powerball is 10, lottery officials announced.

It was not immediately clear if any players matched all six numbers in the drawing.

"Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur," the California Lottery announced via Twitter Monday, indicating that the drawing for the highest jackpot ever was delayed on Monday.

"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available," they said.

By Tuesday morning, officials updated that there was still a hold up before the drawing was later completed.

"It is not due to any delays at the California Lottery. There is currently no estimated time for the drawing," they stated, noting that the winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available.

Powerball's record for top-winning prize in history was sold in 2016. Three winners from California, Florida and Tennessee shared the $1.586 billion.

Since no one claimed winning numbers on Saturday for the $1.6 billion, the jackpot continues to increase, which is apparently part of the plan.

"They've been engineered to get bigger," expert Victor Matheson, an economics professor at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts, recently told the Washington Post.

Matheson went on to explain that lottery companies make the grand prize roll over more often by lowering the odds and directing the additional $2 lotto ticket sales into the jackpot. The ever-rising number creates more buzz and excitement with the subsequent lotto announcements that circulate through the media.

"The chance of winning has increased at roughly the same rate as the population of the states offering the game," he added.

Additionally, there is an increased chance that winning players can be sharing the pot. For example, Matheson said if two people win the $1 billion jackpot, they could realistically walk away with as low as $185 million after taxes.

Powerball
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

However, he added, "I wouldn't shed too many tears for a person who walks away with $185 million."

"As an economist studying gambling, I know the math," Matheson said. "And the math doesn't work out very well for gamblers."

To score the jackpot, the winning ticket must match all six numbers drawn. Notably, the odds of winning this jackpot are currently 1 in 292.2 million.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

If you do happen to win the lottery? Attorney Andrew Santana, co-chair of Fox Rothschild LLP shared key tips with PEOPLE after walking a client through the process in 2018. The anonymous winner walked home with $200 million.

"If you are concerned about anonymity, do not sign the ticket until you understand whether the signatory's information will become public when the prize is claimed," Santana says, and be sure to take a photo of the ticket. "The photo should include a proof of the date of the photo and that the ticket is in your possession on the date of the photo."

Related Articles
Authorities Investigating Ca. House Fire Possibly Caused by Meteorite
Did a Meteorite Spark House Fire at Calif. Home? Owner Who Lost Everything Thinks So: 'I Heard a Big Bang'
Brown Bear, Fayston, Vermont.
Vermont Woman Mauled by Bear in Her Backyard While Letting Dog Out: 'It Was Terrifying'
Rescuers search for survivors after a Precision Air flight that was carrying 43 people plunged into Lake Victoria as it attempted to land in the lakeside town of Bukoba, Tanzania on November 6, 2022. - Three people died when a plane carrying dozens of passengers plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on November 6, 2022, as it approached the northwestern city of Bukoba, the fire and rescue service said. Rescuers have pulled 26 survivors to safety after the Precision Air plane crashed due to bad weather, with 43 people, including 39 passengers, aboard flight PW 494 from the financial capital Dar es Salaam to the lakeside city, according to regional authorities.
19 Dead After Plane Crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania amid Adverse Weather Conditions
lottery ticket
Woman Wins $300,000 in Delaware Lottery the Same Day She Picked Up $100,000 Prize from Previous Ticket
Firefighters perform a rope rescue after a fire broke out inside a high-rise building on East 52nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in New York.
At least 38 Injured After Fire Breaks Out on 20th Floor of N.Y.C. High-Rise Apartment Building
Jack Dorsey arrives at LIV Nightclub; Elon Musk attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Apologizes Following Layoffs at the Company After Elon Musk's Takeover
Kathy Griffin attends the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards; Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year
Kathy Griffin Suspended from Twitter Shortly After Impersonating New CEO Elon Musk: '#FreeKathy'
Eziya Bowden lyft. https://abc13.com/north-carolina-teenager-girl-jumps-from-lyft-ride-driver-drugs-teen-share/12420373/. Credit ABC13
N.C. Teen Hospitalized After Jumping Out of Moving Lyft; Says Driver Made Her 'Scared'
This handout picture released by Extinction Rebellion environmental movement on November 5, 2022 shows two activists glued by a hand to the frames of two paintings by Spanish master Francisco Goya at the Prado museum in Madrid. - The protesters scrawled "+1,5°C" on the wall between the two artworks in reference to the Paris Agreement target of capping warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Both activists were detained, police said. (Photo by Extinction Rebellion / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Extinction Rebellion" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by -/Extinction Rebellion/AFP via Getty Images)
Climate Activists Glue Their Hands to Francisco de Goya's Paintings at Prado Museum in Spain
Powerball
Powerball Grows to Record $1.9B After No Jackpot-Winning Saturday Tickets
Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Elon Musk Claims He Had 'No Choice' But to Make Mass Layoffs at Twitter
An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train passes in front of pedestrians walking along a beach in Del Mar, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Fully vaccinated Americans can do away with wearing masks, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, the most significant shift in federal guidelines since the start of the pandemic. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Woman, 50, in Stable Condition After Being Attacked By Shark at Beach in Del Mar, Calif.
SATs Test Papers
Some Unlucky Students Must Retake SATs After Exams Flew Out of UPS Truck and Were Lost or Destroyed
7th Grader Uses His Allowance to Buy His Buddy New Shoes After He Was Mocked by Bullies
N.Y. 7th Grader Uses His Allowance to Buy a Buddy New Shoes After He Was Mocked by Bullies
Nicole Daedone
Lawsuit Seeks to Block Release of Netflix Doc About 'Orgasmic Meditation' Group OneTaste
Hauck surrogacy story
Grandmother, 56, Gives Birth to Her Son and Daughter-in-Law's Baby: 'We Are Feeling So Blessed'