Winning Numbers Revealed for Record $1.9B Powerball Jackpot After Overnight Delay

Check those tickets!

The numbers are finally in for Powerball's record-breaking $1.9 billion jackpot after the drawing was delayed Monday over security protocols.

The winning numbers revealed Tuesday are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the Powerball is 10, lottery officials announced.

It was not immediately clear if any players matched all six numbers in the drawing.

"Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur," the California Lottery announced via Twitter Monday, indicating that the drawing for the highest jackpot ever was delayed on Monday.

"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available," they said.

By Tuesday morning, officials updated that there was still a hold up before the drawing was later completed.

"It is not due to any delays at the California Lottery. There is currently no estimated time for the drawing," they stated, noting that the winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available.

Powerball's record for top-winning prize in history was sold in 2016. Three winners from California, Florida and Tennessee shared the $1.586 billion.

Since no one claimed winning numbers on Saturday for the $1.6 billion, the jackpot continues to increase, which is apparently part of the plan.

"They've been engineered to get bigger," expert Victor Matheson, an economics professor at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts, recently told the Washington Post.

Matheson went on to explain that lottery companies make the grand prize roll over more often by lowering the odds and directing the additional $2 lotto ticket sales into the jackpot. The ever-rising number creates more buzz and excitement with the subsequent lotto announcements that circulate through the media.

"The chance of winning has increased at roughly the same rate as the population of the states offering the game," he added.

Additionally, there is an increased chance that winning players can be sharing the pot. For example, Matheson said if two people win the $1 billion jackpot, they could realistically walk away with as low as $185 million after taxes.

However, he added, "I wouldn't shed too many tears for a person who walks away with $185 million."

"As an economist studying gambling, I know the math," Matheson said. "And the math doesn't work out very well for gamblers."

To score the jackpot, the winning ticket must match all six numbers drawn. Notably, the odds of winning this jackpot are currently 1 in 292.2 million.

If you do happen to win the lottery? Attorney Andrew Santana, co-chair of Fox Rothschild LLP shared key tips with PEOPLE after walking a client through the process in 2018. The anonymous winner walked home with $200 million.

"If you are concerned about anonymity, do not sign the ticket until you understand whether the signatory's information will become public when the prize is claimed," Santana says, and be sure to take a photo of the ticket. "The photo should include a proof of the date of the photo and that the ticket is in your possession on the date of the photo."