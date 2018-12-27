$298 Million Lottery Ticket Was Sold at a Service Station in New York City

A trip to a gas station just made someone in New York City a lot — lot — richer.

A $298.3 million Powerball jackpot was won on Wednesday, the lottery game announced on Thursday. The cash option is worth $180.2 million.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The winning ticket (white balls 05, 25, 38, 52, 67; Powerball 24; Power Play multiplier 2X) was sold at Arnold’s Service Station in Brooklyn, a New York Powerball official tells PEOPLE.

The winner has a year to claim the prize and has not been identified.

Three tickets in Florida, Illinois and Wisconsin nabbed $1 million each for their purchasers on Wednesday.

The Powerball jackpot has made people millionaires eight times in 2018.

RELATED: Man Breaks Hip but Scores Big at the Hospital After Joining Million Dollar-Winning Lottery Pool

Previously, a $559.7 million jackpot was won in New Hampshire in January, a $456.7 million jackpot was won in Pennsylvania in March and a $55.9 million jackpot was won in Louisiana in March.

What’s more, a $315.3 million jackpot was won in New Jersey in May, a $150.4 million jackpot was won in Oregon in June, a $245.6 million jackpot was won in New York in August and a $687.8 million jackpot was won in Iowa and New York in October.

RELATED VIDEO: Lottery Winner with Cancer Dies Three Weeks After Finally Being Able to Afford Doctor

For the person holding the $298.3 million ticket, a Reddit user previously gave this advice: Stay quiet about the victory, hire a lawyer, draft a financial plan and take a trip to remain under the radar.

“You assume money makes you happy or takes care of all your problems. But money doesn’t do that,” financial planner Jim Shagawat told NBC News in October. “And it can cause friction with family and friends.”