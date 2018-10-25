Good News — No One Won the Powerball Again, Jackpot Rises to $750 Million

Those hoping to win the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday are in luck. While someone in South Carolina was sold that winning ticket — the biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever — Powerball’s got a pretty hearty prize awaiting a lucky player.

Wednesday night’s $620 million Powerball grand prize didn’t have a winner for the 21st time in a row, causing the estimated jackpot to shoot up to a whopping $750 million, CBS News reports.

If won, that’ll be the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, USA Today reports. A winner can opt to take the prize in a lump sum of $428 million before taxes.

The last person to match all of Powerball’s six numbers? A Staten Island man named Nandlall Mangal, who took home the $245.6 million prize back on Aug. 11, the AP reports.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, and cost a mere $2 to play, CBS News reports. The next drawing is on Saturday.

Wednesday night’s Powerball numbers were 3, 21, 45, 53, 56 and Powerball 22, according to Powerball’s official website. And though no one matched the top prize, there were still 18,555,3000 other winners — with seven people matching five of its numbers and winning $1 million.

Powerball Nam Y. Huh/AP/REX/Shutterstock

After days of anticipation, a Mega Millions ticket purchased in South Carolina matched the numbers (5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5) for the $1.537 billion haul on Tuesday, Mega Millions said in a press release.

“The moment we’ve been waiting for finally arrived, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Gordon Medenica, the director of the Mega Millions Group, said in the statement. “This is truly a historic occasion. We’re so happy for the winner, and we know the South Carolina Education Lottery can’t wait to meet the lucky ticket holder.”

Though Tuesday’s Mega Millions’ winner was the sole person to purchase the right ticket, that person has yet to come publicly forward — and may never, considering South Carolina allows lottery winners to remain anonymous. The winner — who bought the ticket at a KC Mart in Simpsonville — has 180 days to claim the prize, and can opt to take the winnings as $878 million in cash.