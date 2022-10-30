Powerball Jackpot Jumps to an Estimated $1 Billion After No Tickets Match During Saturday Drawing

The current Powerball drawing marks only the second time in the lottery's 30-year history that the total has risen to $1 billion

Published on October 30, 2022 01:33 PM
Powerball
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1 billion (or about $497.3 million in cash) after no winning tickets were sold on Saturday, making it the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to a press release from game officials.

Drawing for the winner on Monday will mark the game's second-largest jackpot ever, and fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history overall. The largest world record was $1.586 billion, per the release.

Lottery officials said that the odds of winning the current jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, and the overall odds of winning a prize, in general, are 1 in 24.9 million.

Saturday's drawing, which was estimated at $825 million, saw no matching tickets from white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, and 57, and red Powerball 23. The winner would have won a cash value of $410.2 million.

Powerball officials said 6 tickets won a $1 million prize, with two sold in California and Michigan, and one each in Maryland and Texas.

Nobody has won the Powerball grand prize in nearly three months ahead of Saturday's game. The most recent Powerball jackpot winner earned a $206.9 million prize on Aug. 3 with their ticket purchased in Pennsylvania.

Powerball currently holds the world record for the highest lottery jackpot ever won.

That jackpot, which took place in January 2016, was worth approximately $1.5 billion — more than double the current grand prize. Three winning tickets were sold in California, Florida and Tennessee.

This summer, Mega Millions recorded its own second-largest jackpot, worth $1.337 billion. The organization said it was the third-largest jackpot of any U.S. lottery game.

The winning ticket was purchased at a gas station about 20 miles northwest of Chicago, according to the organization.

RELATED: Winning $768.4 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Wisconsin

Five people have won Powerball jackpots in 2022, lottery officials said. The largest jackpot of the year was won on Jan. 5, with winners in California and Wisconsin splitting the $632.6 million grand prize.

